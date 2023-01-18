GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A little of a year in prison was given to a former Grand Island man after he was convicted for selling counterfeit documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Domingo Zacarias Ciprian, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. He was convicted for unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature. Ciprian will serve 15 months in prison with a one-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. He is also Guatemalan citizen and will be deported after serving his sentence.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO