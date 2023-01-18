ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I refused number 7"

Slide 1 of 22: When Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United for the first time, the Portuguese soccer player refused number 7. Ronaldo feared that he wouldn't match his predecessors like David Beckham and Eric Cantona who both wore the number at ManU. But Sir Alex Ferguson managed to convince Ronaldo that he could become an even bigger star…
Yardbarker

Photo: Ronaldo’s Strong Message After Facing Messi For the Likely Final Time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced off for the likely last time on Thursday, as Paris Saint-Germain came away with a 5-4 friendly win over the Riyadh All-Stars XI. Messi opened up the scoring in the match with an early goal, while Ronaldo later responded with a double in the first half.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC

Arsenal v Man Utd: Team news

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson because of respective knee and hamstring injuries. Gabriel, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are all a booking away from suspension. Manchester United are without midfielder Casemiro, who serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards. Back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland is available...

