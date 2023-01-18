Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo WOWS fans with an outrageous nutmeg as he puts on a show in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled fans during his first match in Saudi Arabia, as the Portuguese star produced a sublime nutmeg before scoring twice in a nine-goal thriller against PSG in Riyadh on Thursday.
Eddie Nketiah’s late goal settles thriller as Arsenal inch past Manchester United
It was a game to evoke memories of the time when these two clubs had a rivalry that defined English football as well as the destination of the Premier League title; a shuddering collision that was surely the best watch of the season so far. Roy Keane in the tunnel;...
msn.com
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I refused number 7"
Slide 1 of 22: When Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United for the first time, the Portuguese soccer player refused number 7. Ronaldo feared that he wouldn't match his predecessors like David Beckham and Eric Cantona who both wore the number at ManU. But Sir Alex Ferguson managed to convince Ronaldo that he could become an even bigger star…
Hakim Ziyech ‘offers himself to Barcelona’ after fearing Chelsea’s transfer spree will knock him down pecking order
HAKIM ZIYECH has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona. That’s because he fears Chelsea’s spending spree will limit his game time even more. Todd Boehly is set to make his sixth signing of the month with the £30million capture of PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke. The left-footer plays...
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
Yardbarker
Photo: Ronaldo’s Strong Message After Facing Messi For the Likely Final Time
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced off for the likely last time on Thursday, as Paris Saint-Germain came away with a 5-4 friendly win over the Riyadh All-Stars XI. Messi opened up the scoring in the match with an early goal, while Ronaldo later responded with a double in the first half.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC
Arsenal v Man Utd: Team news
Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson because of respective knee and hamstring injuries. Gabriel, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are all a booking away from suspension. Manchester United are without midfielder Casemiro, who serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards. Back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland is available...
Comments / 0