Read full article on original website
Related
The Wild 3-Team Mock Trade: Knicks Get Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso, Heat Land DeMar DeRozan And Derrick Rose
This deal sends key veterans to the Knicks and the Bulls.
Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster
The Chicago Bulls have over a dozen total All-Star selections accounted for on their roster. But it turns on that their most highly-valued player might just be a guy who doesn’t have a single one of them. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that Bulls guard Alex Caruso may be the one... The post Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
She Said Oui! Chicago Bulls Player Derrick Jones Jr. Proposes to Girlfriend During Team Trip to Paris
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. was in Paris for a team trip and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to propose to his longtime girlfriend. Jones, 25, popped the big question to his girlfriend, Sherry, during the Bulls’ trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game, People reported. On Tuesday, the team shared the proposal on their Instagram page. “Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry [Shakara Pritchard], on their engagement!” the team captioned the post.
The Athletic proposes unhinged Lakers-Bulls trade for LeBron James
The NBA trade deadline is getting closer and closer while Los Angeles Lakers fans desperately hope the team makes some kind of trade to improve the roster. After all, despite their record, the team always has a chance with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy. If Los Angeles does not...
NBA Rumors: The Chicago Bulls Are Interested In Kyle Kuzma
The Bulls could make a move for Kyle Kuzma.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
earnthenecklace.com
Derrick Jones Jr. Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancée, Shakara Pritchett
Derrick Jones Jr. is in Paris, France, with the Chicago Bulls, and he took the opportunity of being in the City of Love to propose to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for most of his NBA career, juggling the highs and lows and long distance with parenthood. But there’s very little known about Derrick Jones Jr.’s fiancée, Shakara Pritchett, apart from the few mentions on the power forward’s Instagram. So we reveal more about Derrick Jones Jr.’s wife-to-be in this Shakara Pritchett wiki.
Yardbarker
Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs
Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
Chris Zorich, who was Kevin Warren’s first NFL client, talks about the new Bears’ president, CEO
WGN News Now spoke to Zorich, a Chicago native who played for Chicago Vocational School, Notre Dame, and the Bears, about new president and CEO Kevin Warren, who represented him from 1992-1997.
White Sox Add Mike Morin On Minor League Deal
The White Sox have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Mike Morin to a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction page. Morin, 31, hasn’t appeared in the big leagues since a 2020 stint with the Marlins, having spent the past season in independent ball. For Kane County, Morin tossed 13 2/3 innings of 5.27 ERA ball.
Yardbarker
Bears Sign WR Joe Reed To Futures Deal
Here’s Chicago’s updated list of futures deals:. Reed, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $3.63 million rookie contract when Los Angeles cut him and re-signed to the practice squad.
Javon Freeman-Liberty hoping to go from Chicago high school star to Bulls player
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another former Chicago high school star is trying to make it with his hometown NBA team. Javon Freeman-Liberty is trying to follow in Ayo Dosunmu's footsteps to become a former Chicago high school star playing for the Bulls.Freeman-Liberty is playing for the Bulls' G League team, the Windy City Bulls, making the most of his chance, and getting an assist from another former local standout.It seems like whenever the Windy City Bulls post something about Javon Freeman-Liberty on social media, it gets a few extra likes."I just got a good Chicago fanbase, man. I love it. I...
The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns
The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
Bears Add Returner on Reserve/Future Contract
Joe Reed figures to compete with Velus Jones Jr. and Trestan Ebner for return reps entering 2023.
Comments / 1