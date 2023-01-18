Read full article on original website
Lester Terry, Louisville's serial burglar, is in LMPD's custody
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death. Inside the Cards: Jan. 21 2023. Updated: 20 hours ago. Watch UofL...
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
Man charged in series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu pleads not guilty to the charges, despite video surveillance police say links him to the crimes. Investigators say Lester Terry, Jr. went on a crime spree this week breaking into ShopBar...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Shively, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Shively on Thursday night. Shively Police Department said they responded to reports of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived at the location, they found a man...
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
LMPD searching for car involved in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said they are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 7. Just before 2 a.m., a man was found lying in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, near Paramount Drive, after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
Mother mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mother Karlie Lynch shared more about her daughter, 6-year old Reagan Maraman, who died in the fatal Bullitt County fire Thursday. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood who was...
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
2 juveniles charged in connection to homicide involving teenager in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in the Shively neighborhood back in December. The two Louisville teenagers, age 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. On...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
Kentucky State Police getting body cameras
Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done. Updated: 8...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
‘We fell to the floor’: WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship. The Western Kentucky Cheer Team brought the heat this weekend in Florida, winning the Collegiate National Championship. JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. Updated: 9 hours ago. When...
