Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat
In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Georgia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database.
COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise. “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
wabe.org
Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
Attack outside Georgia fraternity house leaves man with fractured skull and Brain Bleed
On the night a tragic incident occurred outside of a fraternity house in Georgia. According to local authorities, a man in his early 20s was brutally attacked and left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
WALB 10
Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia
There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Fog, showers first part of the day. Some sun gets us into the middle 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers come again tomorrow with a good breeze. Cooler and drier Friday. Light rain late Saturday. Rain and thunder Sunday.
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lack of medical examiners causing backlog of cases at Georgia crime labs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medical examiners in Georgia are doing about twice the work that they should be. The National Association of Medical Examiners says no medical examiner should complete no more than 250 medical exams per year, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says their medical examiners are performing close to 400 exams a year.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia has 9th-highest resignation rate in U.S., according to WalletHub study
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has the 9th-highest resignation rate in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The study ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C. according to their resignation rates both last month and over the last 12 months. Georgia has a 2.7% resignation rate...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WALB 10
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
Nine charged in middle Georgia meth trafficking ring
MACON — Nine individuals are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia communities.
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Students, staff stuck at schools during Georgia tornadoes kept calm amid chaos
Addysyn Taylor was getting ready to head home from her Griffin middle school when she sent an alarming text to her mothe...
iheart.com
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
