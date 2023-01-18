ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat

In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
WSAV News 3

COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise.  “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
wabe.org

Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
WALB 10

Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia

There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Fog, showers first part of the day. Some sun gets us into the middle 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers come again tomorrow with a good breeze. Cooler and drier Friday. Light rain late Saturday. Rain and thunder Sunday.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic

Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lack of medical examiners causing backlog of cases at Georgia crime labs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medical examiners in Georgia are doing about twice the work that they should be. The National Association of Medical Examiners says no medical examiner should complete no more than 250 medical exams per year, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says their medical examiners are performing close to 400 exams a year.
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
WXIA 11 Alive

Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
iheart.com

Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation

(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023

Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
GEORGIA STATE

