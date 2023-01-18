Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Lester Terry, Louisville's serial burglar, is in LMPD's custody
'It didn't make sense': Family of woman crushed by Denny's sign try to rationalize her death.
Louisville man facing several burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to an arrest report, Lester Terry was arrested and was charged with three counts of third degree burglary on Friday. The citation states that detectives were alerted that officers located a known burglary suspect that was wanted for questioning. Once Terry was read his Miranda...
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. Officials said when they arrived on scene, they located a man a short distance away on Slevin Street suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
FULL VIDEO: LMPD seeking information on deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. The home is north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race.
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
'We fell to the floor': WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship. The Western Kentucky Cheer Team brought the heat this weekend in Florida, winning the Collegiate National Championship. JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades.
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
2 juveniles charged in connection to homicide involving teenager in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in the Shively neighborhood back in December. The two Louisville teenagers, age 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. On...
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
Louisville man federally charged with fentanyl trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged by a federal court for trafficking fentanyl. According to the indictment, 25-year-old Trevor Nicheols distributed over 40 grams of fentanyl. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. There...
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
Kentucky State Police getting body cameras
Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done.
I-Move KY: Pothole patching on I-265 South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of the I-Move Kentucky project, pothole patching on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) will require a lane to be closed on Saturday, Jan 21. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right lane of I-265 South between Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) and I-64...
