Wave 3

Louisville man facing several burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to an arrest report, Lester Terry was arrested and was charged with three counts of third degree burglary on Friday. The citation states that detectives were alerted that officers located a known burglary suspect that was wanted for questioning. Once Terry was read his Miranda...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. Officials said when they arrived on scene, they located a man a short distance away on Slevin Street suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
247Sports

Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers

The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man federally charged with fentanyl trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged by a federal court for trafficking fentanyl. According to the indictment, 25-year-old Trevor Nicheols distributed over 40 grams of fentanyl. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police getting body cameras

Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done. Updated: 8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-Move KY: Pothole patching on I-265 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of the I-Move Kentucky project, pothole patching on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) will require a lane to be closed on Saturday, Jan 21. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right lane of I-265 South between Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) and I-64...
