Bryan College Station Eagle
Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
KBTX.com
City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station planning & development officials are looking into growth and development opportunities in the Wellborn community. The city will be updating its Wellborn Community Plan which will now be referred to as the Wellborn District Plan. Project Manager Naomi Sing says the city is...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students go BIG on selfless service for The Big Event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the residents of Bryan and College Station. Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. On March...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station ISDs each receive $1 million donations to enhance security
The Bryan and College Station school districts each received an unsolicited donation of $1 million from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation. The boards of both school districts unanimously approved and expressed gratitude for the generous donation at their Tuesday board meetings. “The donations will help support the Bryan...
College Station ISD addresses ongoing teacher shortage and retention rates
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — School funding, accountability for comprehensive testing, student safety are just some of the thoughts on the minds of educators as kids get back on the playground. As Texas enters their 88th Legislative Session, the College Station Independent School District board members set a number of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
H-E-B has bought land in Navasota for planned store
H-E-B has purchased land in Navasota in what is the first step toward building a grocery store, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller confirmed with The Eagle on Thursday. The land bought by H-E-B, a San Antonio-based company, is at the intersection of Texas 6 and Texas 105 on the northbound side of Texas 6 and eastbound side of Texas 105. According to the City of Navasota’s GIS Mapping, H-E-B LP owns two separate parcels of land next to one another for a combined acreage of 23.22 acres with a deed date of Sept. 26, 2022.
KBTX.com
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing alongside busy intersections soliciting. Complaints of soliciting were brought to Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha’s attention and were discussed at the Jan. 12 city council meeting. “The residents that spoke...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Highlights: Texas A&M at Kentucky
Highlights of Texas A&M's 76-67 loss at Kentucky on January 21, 2023.
KBTX.com
Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+. At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Jan. 20
Backed by a six-piece band, The Jersey Tenors deliver an assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to “Figaro.” The quartet, whose show features the music of Jersey stars Bruce Springsteen, The Four Seasons, Kool and The Gang, and even Jersey girl Whitney Houston, play Hasskarl Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets: $60-75 at thebarnhillcenter.com/events/ or 979-337-7240.
KBTX.com
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
KBTX.com
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
KBTX.com
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeats LSU 177-123
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat LSU 177-123 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Alyssa Clairmont (1-meter springboard, 310.20; 3-meter springboard, 358.65), Chloe Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.46; 100 freestyle, 49.88), Bobbi Kennett (100 breaststroke, 1:01.41; 200 individual medley, 2:01.98), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:58.59; 500 freestyle, 4:53.01), Jordan Buechler (100 backstroke, 55.20), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:16.75) and Olivia Theall (200 butterfly, 1:59.28).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Duke eyes Texas A&M assistant Tyler Santucci, according to reports
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci could become Duke’s defensive coordinator at Duke, according to the Raleigh News & Observer and ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Duke first-year head coach Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, announced Saturday via social media that defensive coordinator Rob...
KBTX.com
Water main break near Elmo Weedon Road, Highway 30 disrupts water service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A water main broke Friday morning, Wickson Creek Special Utility District said. Crews are starting repairs at the intersection of Elmo Weedon Road and Highway 30. They say water service will be back to normal as soon as possible.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Alabama Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' 61-46 loss at Alabama on January 19, 2023. (video courtesy Crimson Tide Productions)
