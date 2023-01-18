ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors

After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
BRYAN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar

The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station planning & development officials are looking into growth and development opportunities in the Wellborn community. The city will be updating its Wellborn Community Plan which will now be referred to as the Wellborn District Plan. Project Manager Naomi Sing says the city is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

H-E-B has bought land in Navasota for planned store

H-E-B has purchased land in Navasota in what is the first step toward building a grocery store, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller confirmed with The Eagle on Thursday. The land bought by H-E-B, a San Antonio-based company, is at the intersection of Texas 6 and Texas 105 on the northbound side of Texas 6 and eastbound side of Texas 105. According to the City of Navasota’s GIS Mapping, H-E-B LP owns two separate parcels of land next to one another for a combined acreage of 23.22 acres with a deed date of Sept. 26, 2022.
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+. At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Jan. 20

Backed by a six-piece band, The Jersey Tenors deliver an assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to “Figaro.” The quartet, whose show features the music of Jersey stars Bruce Springsteen, The Four Seasons, Kool and The Gang, and even Jersey girl Whitney Houston, play Hasskarl Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets: $60-75 at thebarnhillcenter.com/events/ or 979-337-7240.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeats LSU 177-123

The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat LSU 177-123 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Alyssa Clairmont (1-meter springboard, 310.20; 3-meter springboard, 358.65), Chloe Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.46; 100 freestyle, 49.88), Bobbi Kennett (100 breaststroke, 1:01.41; 200 individual medley, 2:01.98), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:58.59; 500 freestyle, 4:53.01), Jordan Buechler (100 backstroke, 55.20), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:16.75) and Olivia Theall (200 butterfly, 1:59.28).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Duke eyes Texas A&M assistant Tyler Santucci, according to reports

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci could become Duke’s defensive coordinator at Duke, according to the Raleigh News & Observer and ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Duke first-year head coach Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, announced Saturday via social media that defensive coordinator Rob...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Alabama Postgame: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' 61-46 loss at Alabama on January 19, 2023. (video courtesy Crimson Tide Productions)
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy