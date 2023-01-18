Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
‘It’s been an amazing life’: Michael J. Fox tells his story at Sundance
Was Michael J. Fox at Sundance? What is “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” about? Review for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. How is Michael J. Fox doing?
I Ranked Every "Law & Order" Detective Out There, And It Was No Simple Feat
The detectives of the Law & Order universe are varied. Who ranks #1?
Deborah Barak, Longtime CBS Business Affairs Executive, Dies at 65
Deborah Barak, a longtime CBS business affairs executive who helped guide the Eye network through a transitional era of television, died Saturday after battling cancer. She was 65. Barak was widely respected throughout the industry as a sharp negotiator and a savvy dealmaker. Among the many groundbreaking pacts she steered for the network was the original licensing agreement for “Survivor” in 2000. She also helped the company revive the “Star Trek” franchise with an innovative global agreement with Netflix in the early years of the streaming content boom. She spent 35 years with CBS, signing on in 1985 as broadcast counsel...
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets Real About The ‘BS’ His Wife Dealt With While Filming Buffy
Buffy The Vampire Slayer's legacy has been altered lately thanks to allegations about Joss Whedon.
Jimmy Kimmel Awkwardly Called Out Jennifer Lopez For Not Being Invited To Her And Ben Affleck's Wedding
"Aren't you and Ben really good friends?"
