Montgomery, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders

The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County mobility projects slated to progress in 2023

The projects experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond. (Courtesy Canva) Texas Department of Transportation projects to widen portions of three east-west thoroughfares in Montgomery County—Hwy. 105, FM 1488 and FM 1097—experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond, according to Public Information Officer Emily Black.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design

The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar

The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston City Council moves forward with Galveston Bay Park Plan

An aerial rendering depicts what Galveston Bay Park could look like once it is completed. (Rendering courtesy SSPEED Center & Rogers Partners) At a Jan. 18 meeting, members of the Houston City Council passed an agreement between the city of Houston and Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation from Disaster Center—known as the SSPEED Center—for the planning of Galveston Bay Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023

A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August

The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023

One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

