bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
Fort Bend ISD trustee positions up for election in May
Fort Bend ISD trustee candidate applications are now open. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now open for the Fort Bend ISD election to be held this spring. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Candidate filing period now open for May 6 elections in Tomball, Magnolia
The candidate filing period for the May 6 elections in Tomball and Magnolia opened Wednesday, Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The candidate filing period for the May 6 elections in Tomball and Magnolia opened Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to election information. City council and school board positions are up for election this year in the area.
Candidacy filing for Katy City Council, Katy ISD board to begin Jan. 18
Candidacy filing for the May 6 general election will begin Jan. 18 and end Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Katy interested in City Council and Katy ISD board of trustees positions can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. The candidate filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting...
Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders
The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
Conroe ISD board of trustees keeps book in high school libraries, looks to amend library polices
At an eight-hour board meeting filled with two hours of public comment and a lengthy debate, the board voted to keep "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in high school libraries and to amend its library book review and opt-out policies. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) After eight hours and three failed...
Montgomery County mobility projects slated to progress in 2023
The projects experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond. (Courtesy Canva) Texas Department of Transportation projects to widen portions of three east-west thoroughfares in Montgomery County—Hwy. 105, FM 1488 and FM 1097—experienced delays in 2022 that have led to the projects falling into 2023 and beyond, according to Public Information Officer Emily Black.
Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan underway in Tomball
Tomball City Council approved the contract to develop the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball's Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway after City Council approved a professional services agreement with Four and One LLC during its Dec. 19 meeting.
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design
The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
Houston City Council moves forward with Galveston Bay Park Plan
An aerial rendering depicts what Galveston Bay Park could look like once it is completed. (Rendering courtesy SSPEED Center & Rogers Partners) At a Jan. 18 meeting, members of the Houston City Council passed an agreement between the city of Houston and Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation from Disaster Center—known as the SSPEED Center—for the planning of Galveston Bay Park.
Area chamber, economic development corporation Partnership Lake Houston to mark 100 years in 2023
Partnership Lake Houston, which serves as both a chamber of commerce and economic develop corporation for the Humble, Kingwood and Atascocita area, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Partnership Lake Houston has been a staple in the community for a long time—100 years, to be exact....
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023
A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
Oak Ridge North looks to Plaza District development ahead of Robinson Road project
As Oak Ridge North prepares to break ground on Robinson Road for a realignment project 20 years in the making, city officials are looking at how it could shape the city into a destination. Debris clearing for a $6 million project to align Hanna and Robinson roads was completed in...
Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023
One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
