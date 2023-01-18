Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
Grand Parkway widenings could take place sooner than expected due to increased traffic
Grand Parkway motorists could see construction on mainlanes within the next few years. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Transportation planning experts in the Houston region have proposed widening segments of the Grand Parkway sooner than planned to improve mobility and meet growing demands. The project scope includes the widening of the two...
Area chamber, economic development corporation Partnership Lake Houston to mark 100 years in 2023
Partnership Lake Houston, which serves as both a chamber of commerce and economic develop corporation for the Humble, Kingwood and Atascocita area, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Partnership Lake Houston has been a staple in the community for a long time—100 years, to be exact....
CenterPoint Energy presents update on power outage issues in Creekside Park
The board heard from CenterPoint on the outages in Creekside Park. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) CenterPoint Energy provided an update to The Woodlands Township board of directors meeting Jan. 19 regarding repeated outages and the preventative measures that will be taken moving forward. Service consultant Marcus Williams presented the report for...
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
Gringo's confirms location in Tomball for Grand Parkway Town Center location
Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February, said Andrew Alvis, NewQuest vice president and development partner, in an email Jan. 9. The...
Construction on Blackhawk Boulevard to kick off in 2023
Friendswood will cover $1.2 million of the $2.4 million project cost, with Precinct 2 contributing $1.2 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In partnership with Harris County Precinct 2, Friendswood will make improvements to a stretch of Blackhawk Boulevard this year. Engineering for the project is ongoing since the county signed an...
Houston City Council moves forward with Galveston Bay Park Plan
An aerial rendering depicts what Galveston Bay Park could look like once it is completed. (Rendering courtesy SSPEED Center & Rogers Partners) At a Jan. 18 meeting, members of the Houston City Council passed an agreement between the city of Houston and Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation from Disaster Center—known as the SSPEED Center—for the planning of Galveston Bay Park.
Sienna Parkway intersection project to begin in February
The project runs the length of Hwy. 6 to the north and McKeever Road to the south, and is expected to cost about $2.5 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the city of Missouri City. The Missouri City Sienna Parkway widening...
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
thewoodlandstx.com
I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study
I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. ne of two in-person public meetings this week to present the latest updates regarding TxDOT’s Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study for Interstate 45 North between Beltway 8 in Harris County and Loop 336 South in Conroe informed residents who attended Tuesday night at the Oak Ridge High School Ninth Grade campus.
Latest updates on Spring, Klein 2023 transportation projects
Construction on a project to expand the F-2 segment of the Grand Parkway is expected to begin this fall, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Curious about what constructions might affect your morning commute in 2023? Read down below for project details, cost, timeline...
The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages
The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
coveringkaty.com
'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
Around 450 lots completed in Magnolia’s Audubon development
Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia's Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction. (Community Impact file photo) Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia’s Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction and about 200 lots coming later this year, said Sam Yager III, executive vice president of Sam Yager Inc. and developer of Audubon, in a Jan. 6 phone interview.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council
The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023
A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders
The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
Oak Ridge North looks to Plaza District development ahead of Robinson Road project
As Oak Ridge North prepares to break ground on Robinson Road for a realignment project 20 years in the making, city officials are looking at how it could shape the city into a destination. Debris clearing for a $6 million project to align Hanna and Robinson roads was completed in...
Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall
Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
