Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia's Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction. (Community Impact file photo) Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia’s Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction and about 200 lots coming later this year, said Sam Yager III, executive vice president of Sam Yager Inc. and developer of Audubon, in a Jan. 6 phone interview.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO