Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City

The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston City Council moves forward with Galveston Bay Park Plan

An aerial rendering depicts what Galveston Bay Park could look like once it is completed. (Rendering courtesy SSPEED Center & Rogers Partners) At a Jan. 18 meeting, members of the Houston City Council passed an agreement between the city of Houston and Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation from Disaster Center—known as the SSPEED Center—for the planning of Galveston Bay Park.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study

I-45 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. ne of two in-person public meetings this week to present the latest updates regarding TxDOT’s Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study for Interstate 45 North between Beltway 8 in Harris County and Loop 336 South in Conroe informed residents who attended Tuesday night at the Oak Ridge High School Ninth Grade campus.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages

The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
coveringkaty.com

'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Around 450 lots completed in Magnolia’s Audubon development

Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia's Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction. (Community Impact file photo) Around 450 lots have been built in Magnolia’s Audubon development with around 300 lots under construction and about 200 lots coming later this year, said Sam Yager III, executive vice president of Sam Yager Inc. and developer of Audubon, in a Jan. 6 phone interview.
MAGNOLIA, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council

The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023

A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders

The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall

Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

