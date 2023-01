The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.

