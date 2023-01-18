ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
St. Joseph Post

2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville, Mercer Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was injured following a one vehicle accident near Maysville Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 year old Hunter Smidt was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and ditch and stopped on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
MAYSVILLE, MO
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide

A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies

GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
FALLS CITY, NE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
FALLS CITY, NE
bethanyclipper.com

Ridgeway man brings home large trophy display to share with community

Ridgeway, MO: Lester Scheuneman, 83, has brought home to Harrison County hundreds of animals he has collected after archery hunting in North America to be displayed in a new building at Harding Game Birds near Ridgeway.–By Phil Conger. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate...
RIDGEWAY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Wilmes Tire and Service named December Business of the Month

The Maryville Chamber Ambassador’s Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships. Because Wilmes Tire and Service is a great example of all these, the December Business of the Month was presented to owner Tom Wilmes, located...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville native writes children’s book

Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
MARYVILLE, MO

