northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kidder Man Thursday Evening in DeKalb County on Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Kidder man Thursday evening in DeKalb County on a driving charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 25-year-old Kenneth E. Hershberger around 10:17 Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash over one-thousand dollars.
2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville, Mercer Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was injured following a one vehicle accident near Maysville Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 year old Hunter Smidt was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and ditch and stopped on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: KBI says man involved in a shootout with Cherokee County deputies died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
GALENA, Kan. — A Nebraska man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday evening after exchanging in a gun battle with Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies. Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska, was killed around 5 p.m., according to a release by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
bethanyclipper.com
Ridgeway man brings home large trophy display to share with community
Ridgeway, MO: Lester Scheuneman, 83, has brought home to Harrison County hundreds of animals he has collected after archery hunting in North America to be displayed in a new building at Harding Game Birds near Ridgeway.–By Phil Conger. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate...
nodawaynews.com
Wilmes Tire and Service named December Business of the Month
The Maryville Chamber Ambassador’s Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships. Because Wilmes Tire and Service is a great example of all these, the December Business of the Month was presented to owner Tom Wilmes, located...
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville native writes children’s book
Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
