Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Polygon: Are more gains likely for long-term MATIC holders?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC was bullish on a lower timeframe. Short-term HODLers saw 18% profit from the recent rally. Polygon’s [MATIC] rally on 20 January posted about 10% gains after the...
ambcrypto.com
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Going long on SFM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The recent price movement of SafeMoon (SFM) gives the cryptocurrency a low-risk score as per its price volatility in relation to its trading volume. The price of SafeMoon (SFM) has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since the collapse of FTX in November last year.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin attempts to steal Bitcoin’s thunder, but a pullback might be in the works
Litecoin may be headed for a cliff as price to RSI divergence manifests. LTC metrics still highlight strong demand, but some whales are taking profits. Litecoin [LTC] was taking advantage of its press time bull run to build a favorable image. Some might say that it was trying to steal some of Bitcoin’s [BTC] shine. In a tweet on 21 January, LTC listed five traits that made it appealing and set it apart from its contemporaries.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Bulls could aim for $92, but only if BTC maintains this level
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LTC could target a critical overhead resistance. LTC recorded a drop in active addresses, but open interest increased gradually. Litecoin [LTC] has been rallying since late December 2022,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Here’s how the tides have changed for BTC despite sharks’ input
Stablecoin inflow has been met with a decrease in Bitcoin reserves. Whales behavior could help BTC regain bullishness provided the UTXO value bands maintain status quo. The euphoria around Bitcoin [BTC] might have come to an abrupt end after the king coin failed to register significant gains for the first time in the new year.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA]: Latest rally causes altcoin to trade at pre-FTX collapse level
ADA’s price has returned to its pre-FTX collapse level. Coin accumulation has rallied significantly in the last three weeks. According to data from CoinMarketCap, leading layer 1 coin Cardano [ADA] traded at the $0.36 price level during the intraday trading session on 21 January, marking the first time the coin has reached this level since the fallout of FTX.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot retests important support level, should you buy the dip
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The price of Polkadot approached a support zone that could offer a buying opportunity. DOT is likely to perform well over the next week, provided Bitcoin can push...
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain records solid network growth; but why should investors stay wary?
Daily active users on the BNB chain eclipsed other popular chains. The number of dApps integrated into BNB was the highest among all chains. Binance Chain’s [BNB] network growth continued to record impressive numbers. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 20 January, the daily active users on the chain hit almost 778,000. This was more than the combined value of the next best performers on the list – Ethereum [ETH] and Polygon [MATIC].
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will ETH cross $3,000 soon?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. When Ethereum switched from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) in September 2022, more people, including institutions, were interested in staking. According to...
ambcrypto.com
TRON liquidity staking new update is here, but will it favor TRX bulls?
Despite updates regarding liquidity staking, TRX’s price was declining. A few of the metrics were in the buyers’ favor while the market indicators were bearish. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON [TRX] stated that the TRON foundation announced the upcoming launch of liquid staking, as outlined in TIP467. With the launch of this new feature, users will be able to seamlessly swap their staked TRX for STRX.
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] closed Q4 2022 with a decline in key growth metrics
Solana ended 2022 with a decline in some of its key growth metrics. So far this year, the chain has seen increased user activity. House to over 350 decentralized applications (dApps), a new report from Messari revealed that leading open-source blockchain Solana closed the 2022 trading year with a significant drop in its key growth metrics and revenue.
ambcrypto.com
ENJ surges and flouts market sentiment, but ‘Enjin’ remains faulty
ENJ recorded a double-digit increase despite the market downturn. The Enjin team launched the wallet 2.0, but network growth remained in disarray. Contrary to the wider market sentiment, Enjin Coin [ENJ] persevered by sticking to the bullish run it was on since the first week of the new year. According to CoinMarketCap, top-ranked assets, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] shredded gains from the previous day.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin investors are on edge following Genesis’ bankruptcy announcement
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing revived concerns of a potential Bitcoin selloff. However, bulls charged through the FUD and passed the $22,000 price level. Genesis reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure enough funds to cover its debt. The company, which was one of the largest institutional lenders at one point, has the potential to unwind all the gains achieved by Bitcoin [BTC] in January 2023.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple [XRP] market weakens, but short traders can benefit at these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP weakened as BTC struggled to maintain its value at $21K. Uptrend momentum could be limited as active addresses and sentiment declined. The Ripple [XRP] market weakened after...
ambcrypto.com
Decentraland reveals credit against Genesis: Should investors be worried?
Decentraland provided clarification regarding its dealings with Genesis. MANA’s price continued to surge but metrics were bearish. Decentraland [MANA] recently revealed its stand on the ongoing Genesis episode, providing clarity to the network’s investors and users. As per an official tweet on 21 January, the Decentraland Foundation had a credit of around $7.8 million against Genesis.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] investors embrace risk-on approach, but beware of hidden risks
Bitcoin investor appetite has resumed, according to multiple indicators. However, there is still a risk for BTC’s downside. As per a CryptoQuant analysis on 19 January, multiple signals were determining the start of Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run at press time. One of the biggest observations was that BTC’s holders shifted their coins from the spot to the derivatives market, as it allowed them to tap into leverage.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing Fantom’s new vault launch and its effects on FTM
Fantom launched an Ecosystem Vault on 20 January. FTM has seen increased demand since the beginning of the year. Fantom [FTM], the open-source smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps, announced the launch of the Ecosystem Vault on 20 January. The Ecosystem Vault would fund projects being built on...
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Is this the only reason behind SOL’s bull rally? Unravelling…
Solana ranked second on the list of blockchains in terms of NFT sales. Market indicators revealed the reasons behind SOL’s price surge. Solana [SOL] outperformed every other blockchain except for Ethereum [ETH] in the NFT ecosystem. As per a 19 January tweet from Solana Daily, SOL ranked second on the list of the top 10 blockchains in terms of NFT sales volume in the last 30 days. ImmutableX, Cardano [ADA], and Polygon [MATIC] completed the top 5.
ambcrypto.com
The Sandbox reports record land sales as metaverse virtual worlds gain popularity
ETH whales favor The Sandbox amid favorable YOY NFT revenue growth. SAND experiences extended demand despite being overbought. The Sandbox just earned its way into the list of most used smart contracts among the top 100 ETH whales in the last 24 hours. But is this an indicator that the metaverse network is experiencing more demand?
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOT bears at bay?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polkadot (DOT) price analysis shows that it has been overpowered by a bullish strike. Polkadot’s price has been struggling to stay afloat above the $6 mark.
Comments / 0