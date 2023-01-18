Subject: Notice of Availability (NOA) of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Public Resources Code Section 21092 and the State CEQA Guidelines (Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 15087), that the City of Dana Point (City) has completed the Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) for the Victoria Boulevard Apartments (project) described below, and that the Draft EIR is available for public review.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO