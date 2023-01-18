Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Dana Point: Notice of Availability
Subject: Notice of Availability (NOA) of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Public Resources Code Section 21092 and the State CEQA Guidelines (Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 15087), that the City of Dana Point (City) has completed the Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) for the Victoria Boulevard Apartments (project) described below, and that the Draft EIR is available for public review.
Letter to the Editor: Short-Term Rentals Are Coming to Your HOA
The Dana Point City Council insists on doubling the number of short-term rentals (STR) in the Coastal Zone. On Nov. 16, the City of Dana Point and the California Coastal Commission reached agreement on an STR program for the Dana Point Coastal Zone. This program all but ensures that homeowner associations (HOA) in the Coastal Zone will not be able to ban STRs.
Letter to the Editor: Water Desalination
A few articles about desalination have been published in the Dana Point Times. The most recent is a mention by San Clemente Councilmember Knoblock in a San Clemente Times column. Desalination is the wrong idea for water. It is expensive and energy-intensive. And it is more environmentally damaging than most...
Dana Hills Girls Water Polo Can’t Break San Clemente Hold on South Coast League
DANA POINT – The San Clemente girls water polo program has not lost a South Coast League game since 2016, with the Tritons blowing away nearly every opponent by double-digits in the last three seasons. Dana Hills didn’t break that league streak or their decade-plus streak against San Clemente,...
Dana Wharf Whale Report: Gray Whale Cow, Calf Pairs Continue Along Coast, plus Patches the Dolphin and Dolphin Stampedes
Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log. Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:. As we enter further...
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
Dana Hills Girls Basketball Cruising Early in League Play
For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. The struggles in league games are long gone for the Dana Hills girls basketball team. After snapping a 25-game league losing streak against El Toro on...
