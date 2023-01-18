Read full article on original website
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Delaying North-South Freeway in Spokane could cost Millions.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the...
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
inlander.com
Nearly 8 million gallons of untreated water poured into the Spokane River on a single day in December
Millions of gallons of water overwhelmed Spokane's sewer system on Dec. 27, 2022, as temperatures reached 44 degrees, with large amounts of rain melting snow that was already on the ground and causing untreated overflow to go into the river. While the city has invested millions to build massive underground...
Plans Emerging for a Pullman Area Biodiesel Plant Funded by Public and Private Dollars
PULLMAN - Plans are emerging for a Pullman area biodiesel plant that would be funded through a mix of public and private funds. The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a 5 million dollar loan to the Port of Whitman County to help pay for the land for the proposed facility. The 100 acre property is near Pullman. The exact site isn’t being disclosed by the port since the local government agency hasn’t finalized the purchase.
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Coeur d’Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. “It helps us catch the bad guys,”...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power restored for 2,100 Avista customers after a vehicle damaged a powerline
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility’s website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident. 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at...
Spokane Public Schools board members lay out criteria for naming new downtown stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of moving dirt and pouring concrete, the new downtown stadium is starting to take shape. James Albi comes to the construction site often. "Joe Albi was my cousin and I was close to him and he did some wonderful things for Spokane," James said.
Cost of child care in Washington among the highest in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cost of child care continues to put a strain on Washington families everywhere. Statewide, the average cost is $1,044 per child every month. The average household income in Spokane averages out around $60,000, meaning childcare eats into roughly 20% of that collective income. Part of the problem stems from a staffing shortage that’s putting pressure on...
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to around 138 people
According to WSDOT, Camp Hope is down to about 138 people now, down 60 from their previous snapshot count.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewis & Clark students say parking lot getting new security cameras is ‘sketchy’
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two days after the Spokane School District approved spending more than $300,000 for new security cameras, some students said they are thankful for the protection. The district said 32 new cameras will be placed at four different parking lots underneath I-90 in front of Lewis and...
KXLY
2 people missing in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
KOMO News
Gov. Inslee introduces bike program to Washington elementary school students
SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools were...
Hope House to remain open through end of 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a wave of uncertainty going into 2023, the Hope House Women's Shelter has received enough funding to remain open through Dec. 31, 2023. The news comes after the Hope House shelter announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of January, meaning the loss of 100 shelter beds in the middle of winter.
FOX 28 Spokane
More than 2,000 Avista customers without power after a vehicle damaged a powerline
SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map, the outage area includes most of the Seven Mile area. Avista estimates power will be restored by 10:30 p.m. The utility is in the process of scheduling resources to expedite the process.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters save northwest Spokane home from garage fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) saved a n northwest Spokane home from a garage fire early Saturday morning. According to a release from SFD, crews were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find to find the garage was on fire.
