Spokane, WA

KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Plans Emerging for a Pullman Area Biodiesel Plant Funded by Public and Private Dollars

PULLMAN - Plans are emerging for a Pullman area biodiesel plant that would be funded through a mix of public and private funds. The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a 5 million dollar loan to the Port of Whitman County to help pay for the land for the proposed facility. The 100 acre property is near Pullman. The exact site isn’t being disclosed by the port since the local government agency hasn’t finalized the purchase.
PULLMAN, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Power restored for 2,100 Avista customers after a vehicle damaged a powerline

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility’s website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident. 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cost of child care in Washington among the highest in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cost of child care continues to put a strain on Washington families everywhere. Statewide, the average cost is $1,044 per child every month. The average household income in Spokane averages out around $60,000, meaning childcare eats into roughly 20% of that collective income. Part of the problem stems from a staffing shortage that’s putting pressure on...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
KREM2

Hope House to remain open through end of 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a wave of uncertainty going into 2023, the Hope House Women's Shelter has received enough funding to remain open through Dec. 31, 2023. The news comes after the Hope House shelter announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of January, meaning the loss of 100 shelter beds in the middle of winter.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More than 2,000 Avista customers without power after a vehicle damaged a powerline

SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista’s outage map, the outage area includes most of the Seven Mile area. Avista estimates power will be restored by 10:30 p.m. The utility is in the process of scheduling resources to expedite the process.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Firefighters save northwest Spokane home from garage fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) saved a n northwest Spokane home from a garage fire early Saturday morning. According to a release from SFD, crews were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find to find the garage was on fire.
SPOKANE, WA

