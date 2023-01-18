PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be the largest car dealership in the Panhandle this weekend. The cars, though, are just a bit smaller than what’s in your garage. The Florida Panhandle Toy Expo is back this weekend, and organizers say there are 50 to 60 thousand diecast cars for sale in the venue. The event includes a variety of other collectable toys as well.

