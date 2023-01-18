Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJHG-TV
“Something for everyone” at Florida Panhandle Toy Expo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be the largest car dealership in the Panhandle this weekend. The cars, though, are just a bit smaller than what’s in your garage. The Florida Panhandle Toy Expo is back this weekend, and organizers say there are 50 to 60 thousand diecast cars for sale in the venue. The event includes a variety of other collectable toys as well.
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to see growth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four years since tragedy struck the panhandle, with Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiping much of the area clean. But those in Panama City saw a silver lining in all the destruction. Many saw it as an opportunity to build new and better than before.
First homeowners close with rebuild voluntary program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are buying 21 properties in the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Avenues for a little more than $3.9 million. All of them sit in an area that’s known for chronic flooding. “It was a constant every time it rained or a bad rainstorm, I’d call, and […]
WJHG-TV
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bittersweet day for Linda York, she’s officially selling the house she’s owned since 2002. “This is the key that I am giving back to the city that they can bury on my property,” said York. York is selling her...
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
holmescounty.news
Commissioners choose FDOT road projects
The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners chose projects for Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) and Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) when they met in regular session Jan. 17. County engineers give recommendations to the board on which roads are best suited for the funding applications, and the board...
Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
Lynn Haven Sports Complex is close to opening
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials said they will be ready to welcome residents to their sports complex in less than two months. The first phase of the sports complex is almost finished after Hurricane Michael damaged the ball fields previously there. The City of Lynn Haven finally turned on the lights […]
WJHG-TV
One killed in crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Traffic Disruptions on State Roads in Washington and Holmes County
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
Local school holds Chinese New Year festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– The Panama City Trilingual School hosted a Chinese New Year festival. People all over the world are celebrating the 2023 Chinese New Year. Locally, many are holding a festival of their own. The Panama City Trilingual School took part in the celebration. 130 students from pre-k through eighth grade show the audience […]
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near...
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
wuwf.org
‘It sounds like the ship is screaming’: Okaloosa sinks large vessel to join artificial reef system
On Sunday, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team deployed and sank the MANTA, a 180-foot-long research vessel, 16 nautical miles off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. Built in 1976 for oil exploration, the MANTA joins hundreds of sunken boats, barges, and other objects as part of Okaloosa County’s artificial reef system.
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission running out of items for meals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama city Rescue Mission said they’re about to run out of food, and they need your help. Representatives said they’re running low or are completely out of necessary items. Including onion powder, garlic powder, and even salt and sugar, among...
getthecoast.com
Celebration planned for new Tarpon Beach expansion in Destin, construction to begin after tourism season
A new 340-ft beachfront park is set to become a reality in Destin thanks to a partnership between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, and Trust for Public Land. The new park, which will be called Tarpon Beach Park upon completion,...
Eglin AFB looks to add new military family care complex in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base is working with the City of Crestview to bring more medical care to the area for military families. In a press release, Eglin AFB has a proposed complex to bring in a medical clinic, child development center, and military helping agencies to servicemembers and families. Eglin AFB […]
More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
