Ocean County, NJ

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence

We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
