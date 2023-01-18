Read full article on original website
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)
A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey. This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
New Jersey witness reports bright sphere-shaped object zigzagging in night sky
A New Jersey witness at New Gretna reported watching a bright, sphere-shaped object zigzagging around the night sky at 1:04 a.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lover’s It’s the Most Romantic Restaurants with Best Views in New Jersey
We are just over twenty days away from Valentine's Day and maybe you are looking for a great way to celebrate with your lover. How about a fantastic restaurant that is intimate and has fabulous views? We have the "Most Romantic Restaurants with Best Views in New Jersey". Best of...
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
NJ weather: Hints of winter, starting with end of weekend storm
Well, Thursday was quite a sloppy, soggy, disgusting day. Most of New Jersey picked up a half-inch to an inch of rain. Of course, if temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees colder, we would be shoveling snow right about now. The rain finally wrapped up around 2 o'clock Friday morning,...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey
An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Fantastic Day Trip to Historic Walnford in Cream Ridge, New Jersey
If you love getting in the car and heading out to explore New Jersey, then I want you to take a look at this latest day trip suggestion I have for you and it's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This destination is one I have never visited before...
Garden State Wineries Announce Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards supporting the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – announced today the dates for The New Jersey Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend.
