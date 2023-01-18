ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings sign DE Curtis Weaver to futures deal, lose OL Kyle Hinton to Falcons

By Tyler Forness
During the offseason, teams sign players to futures contracts for the offseason program. The Minnesota Vikings have been securing plenty of talent for their offseason program and added one more by signing former Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver.

A former fifth-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins, Weaver was a star edge rusher at Boise State but hasn’t been able to put it together in the National Football League. He has played in one game and it came in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns.

Along with signing Weaver, the Vikings lost offensive lineman Kyle Hinton who signed a futures contract with the Atlanta Falcons. They gave him a $100,000 signing bonus to join the Falcons even though the Vikings did try to sign him.

The addition of Weaver brings the total number of futures contracts signed by the Vikings up to seven with the first six having signed on Monday.

