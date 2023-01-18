Read full article on original website
Girls basketball - Union City holds off late rally from No. 19 Teaneck
Jaylyn Orefice’s 21 points led all scorers, and it propelled Union City to a 47-45 victory over Teaneck - No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20 - in Union City. The 8-5 Soaring Eagles, who also got 12 points by Jaida Guerra, fended off a furious 20-8 fourth quarter rally by the Highwaywomen to win by a bucket.
Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap
Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Basketball: Bayonne coach James Turner wins 300th game as Bees top North Bergen
There was no celebration. No banner or balloons awaiting Bayonne head coach James Turner following his 300th career coaching victory - a 62-33 win at North Bergen on Saturday. And for a program that has always defined itself on its incredible tournament success in late February, such a subdued reaction for a regular season win in mid-January felt appropriate even after a history-making milestone.
Becton defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap
Katie Reiner posted 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Becton over Cliffside Park 65-40 in East Rutherford. Reiner also sunk seven 3-pointers. Becton (10-4) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before going up by 19 points at halftime. Becton continued to roll in the second half outscoring Cliffside Park 29-23.
Edison edges out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go scored 18 points as Edison defeated South Plainfield 58-54 in South Plainfield. The game was tied at 32 at the half, but Edison (14-2) went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead and held on depsite a 16-11 run from South Plainfield in the fourth.
Boys Basketball: West Morris earns top spot for upcoming Morris County Tournament
West Morris had a 10-game winning streak snapped by Delaware Valley on Saturday, though remains undefeated this season against Morris County competition. The seeding committee for the Morris County Tournament obviously suspects the Wolfpack can stay that way behind the steady play of Jack Leonard, Michael Amador, Eli Stoute, Nick Rotundo and Matt Mancini.
Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap
Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
Mountain Lakes over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap
Nick Shuhet scored 14 points as Mountain Lakes defeated Kinnelon, 58-44, in Kinnelon. Nico Dunn had 12 points and Joe Sluck added 10 for Mountain Lakes (3-11), which has won two of its last three games. Nick Canariato paced Kinnelon with a game-high 18 points and Dylan Charles added 10.
Howell over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern. Howell (13-3) trailed 14-10 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Southern is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
Speights scores 25 to lead Roselle Park past Gov. Livingston - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights scored 25 points, lifting Roselle Park to a 44-41 victory over Gov. Livingston in Roselle Park. Djibril Ndiaye added seven points for Roselle Park (5-10), which rallied back from five down to close the game on an 18-10 fourth quarter run. Alex Micca scored 18 points for Gov....
Wrestling: No. 17 Cranford stays clutch in finals to earn historic Union County title
When the Cranford wrestling team walked into Kean University’s Harwood Arena to compete in the Union County Tournament, every one of their athletes was fully aware that they were on the cusp of making history. Another team title for the defending champion Cougars would give them their eighth straight....
Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap
Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
Marlboro defeats Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Alex Frank scored 17 points to propel Marlboro past Red Bank Catholic 67-52 in Marlboro. Marlboro (6-6) jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter before Red Bank Catholic (8-8) made it a seven-point deficit at halftime. However, Marlboro took back control in the second half outscoring Red Bank Catholic 39-31.
Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Hudson Catholic tops Lincoln - Girls basketball recap
KendraLee Ramirez led Hudson Catholic with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals as it defeated Lincoln 50-27 at Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic (9-7) held an early 22-5 lead after the first quarter and led 27-15 at the half. It outscored Lincoln 21-11 in the second half.
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
Dover defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Evan Correa tallied 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Dover over Sussex Tech 56-39 in Dover. Dover (5-6) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 29-12 at halftime. Each side scored 27 points in the second half. Joshua Quiles added 10 points and eight rebounds for...
Paterson Kennedy defeats DePaul - Girls basketball recap
My’shayla Clancy recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to lift Paterson Kennedy over DePaul 36-24 in Paterson. Paterson Kennedy (5-8) took a 21-10 lead into halftime before outscoring DePaul 15-14 in the second half. Paterson Kennedy also came up big in the third quarter shutting DePaul (3-13) out.
