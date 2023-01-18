Read full article on original website
Never in 129 years has it snowed so much in North Platte in one day
Well, now we can say we lived through the snowiest day in North Platte’s recorded weather history. The National Weather Service recorded 13.9 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field Wednesday, toppling the record of 12.6 inches set on March 21, 1894, and tied on Nov. 15, 1909. (Previous Telegraph print editions misstated the earlier year.)
Timelapse of snowfall in North Platte on Wednesday
Teenager in North Platte shovels snow to raise money and help neighbors stay warm. Cayden Rombach of North Platte shovels snow amid Midwestern snow storm. Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska.
Editorial: Public-private partnership founded North Platte
It seems evident — with Tuesday’s City Council meeting being merely the latest reminder — that North Platte will argue indefinitely over whether its local governments have any proper role in addressing our town’s economic needs. We’re speaking of course about the construction of America’s first...
Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River
A winter storm issued by the National Weather Service warns of some slight flooding. At the bridge of U.S. Route 83, the North Platte River hangs a bit higher under the bridge. Water has encroached the banks, but only slightly. Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River. The...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in North Platte, NE
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West.
Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning
Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska. Resistance bands are a great tool to use if you're stuck at home or on the road.
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some students likely spent a large portion of their snow day indoors as North Platte saw more than a foot of snow. But one 17-year-old junior at North Platte High School decided to take to the streets of North Platte Wednesday to shovel snow in an attempt to raise some spending money and help people in need.
UPDATE: NDOT prepares for possible closure on I-80, Highway 30 west of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said they are preparing for possible closure of U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80 in western Nebraska as a winter storm comes in. Jeni Campana with NDOT said that they were making plans in case of a closure...
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership. Josh and Jen Kramer have owned and operated Dave’s Place for about a month now. But the Lincoln County couple has been dreaming of owning the establishment for a number of years. “When we first...
Plainsmen release 2023 schedule
The North Platte Plainsmen released their 2023 schedule on Friday. This is the Plainsmen’s second season in North Platte after finishing 31-21 in their inaugural go-round. The regular season begins May 23 when North Platte travels to Gering to start a three-game series against the Pioneers. The home opener is on May 29, also against the Pioneers in a two-game series.
North Platte CRA postpones Thursday meeting due to snowstorm
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's Community Redevelopment Authority postponed its planned meeting Thursday morning for at least a week. City Clerk Angela Gilbert said the panel decided to call off the meeting due to Wednesday's snowfall...
Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo Feb. 1-2; beer garden added this year
The 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo will be Feb. 1-2 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. This year, for the first time, it will include a beer garden from 3-6 p.m. on the first day. “The expo will showcase 100 vendors ... from state-of-the-art technology,...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is expected to impact the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday and for this very reason, we are in a “Weather Alert Day”. An area of low pressure is currently in the Rocky Mountains and this will continue to...
Hershey girls, St. Pat's boys advance to SPVA Finals
Emma Hall scored 17 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 48-40 on Friday in the SPVA Tournament semifinals at North Platte Community College. Hershey faces Bridgeport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at NPCC. “We came out and we knew it was going to be a tough...
St. Pat's boys defeat Bridgeport to win SPVA Tournament
Will Moats led the St. Pat’s boys basketball team with 17 points as the Irish defeated Bridgeport 64-31 to win the SPVA Tournament on Saturday at North Platte Community College. “I thought our effort, focus and frankly execution was all really outstanding,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “We...
Twin Rivers warehouse replat on North Platte Planning Commission agenda
The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will consider recommending a replat at Twin Rivers Business Park to split several warehouses at its northern end into separate lots. Panel members also will elect 2023 officers and discuss possible minor changes to the city’s recently updated residential zoning regulations. The meeting...
Great Plains Health The Gift Box donates more than $60K to foundation
The Gift Box at Great Plains Health provided more than $60,000 for the hospital’s Care Foundation. The Great Plains Health Care Foundation received a $62,500 gift from 2022 sales from The Gift Box, operated by the Great Plains Health Volunteer Auxiliary. The amount is the largest annual donation in...
