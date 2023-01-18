Read full article on original website
David Anderson
3d ago
Let's be honest no matter how unleathal a device may be there will still be those that say it was police brutality. How many officers will be put at risk to ease the suffering of criminals
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Police searching for armed robber in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
KOCO
Watonga police officer deployed stun gun on man handcuffed to hospital bed, court documents say
WATONGA, Okla. — A now-former Watonga police officer was charged with a felony after using a stun gun on a man who was restrained to a hospital bed, according to court documents. Jason Porter was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon last month for the incident...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
news9.com
OKC Firefighters Speak Out On Response To Storm Drain Crash
A person drove off the road in Oklahoma City and couldn’t get out Friday afternoon, and Oklahoma City firefighters had to bring a ladder truck to help. Sometimes it’s just not a person’s day. The driver of that SUV in northwest Oklahoma City had better days herself.
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-thru assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a case about an assault at a drive-thru. Police said the incident happened on January 14 at a drive-thru convenience store at NW 10th and Meridian. According to police, a suspect stepped out of a black sedan...
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
news9.com
MLK Coalition Thanks OKC Police Officers For Response To Pursuit
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was one of the biggest ever, but at one point there was the potential for things to go really bad. As participants and spectators lined streets, most of them unaware of possible danger just blocks away. “Now we don’t know what...
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide
Two have been arrested so far in the shooting death of Daniel Howard in Midtown just after the turn of the new year on Jan. 1. The post Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Teenager Taken Into Custody After Brief Standoff In SE OKC
A teenager who ran from authorities, stole a truck, and then ran into a home in southeast Oklahoma City was taken into custody Thursday night, deputies said. Authorities told News 9 the incident started when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a teen, who ran into a wooded area.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
news9.com
OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases
Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
Memorial Held For Those Who Died In The Oklahoma County Detention Center
An emotional ceremony was held Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice met to honor those who have died inside the jail while giving hope to those still inside. A moment of silence was held for the 37 lives lost while in jail, 16 of...
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
news9.com
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
Suspect in shooting following Oklahoma basketball game has been arrested
By Ty Loftis Following the tragic shooting that sent one man to the hospital following Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma City Millwood and Del City, an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Police have identified an 18-year-old male suspect who they believe is responsible for ...
Comments / 1