ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

David Anderson
3d ago

Let's be honest no matter how unleathal a device may be there will still be those that say it was police brutality. How many officers will be put at risk to ease the suffering of criminals

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Police searching for armed robber in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
YUKON, OK
KRMG

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Firefighters Speak Out On Response To Storm Drain Crash

A person drove off the road in Oklahoma City and couldn’t get out Friday afternoon, and Oklahoma City firefighters had to bring a ladder truck to help. Sometimes it’s just not a person’s day. The driver of that SUV in northwest Oklahoma City had better days herself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases

Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. ﻿For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
CYRIL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy