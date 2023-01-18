Kim Petras shone brightly while making a surprise entrance on “Saturday Night Live.” The singer appeared in the episode on Saturday night, hosted by Aubrey Plaza and featuring musical performances by Sam Smith. For the occasion, Petras emerged beneath Smith’s sweeping pink tulle gown during their first performance of “Unholy.” While posing and strutting onstage, Petras meant business in a cream blazer minidress. Her style featured a boxy fit with a double-breasted silhouette, elevated from pointed lapels and long sleeves. Matching gloves and layered rings, as well as stacked pearl and crystal necklaces, dynamically completed her outfit. When it came to footwear,...

53 MINUTES AGO