Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Kim Petras shone brightly while making a surprise entrance on “Saturday Night Live.” The singer appeared in the episode on Saturday night, hosted by Aubrey Plaza and featuring musical performances by Sam Smith. For the occasion, Petras emerged beneath Smith’s sweeping pink tulle gown during their first performance of “Unholy.” While posing and strutting onstage, Petras meant business in a cream blazer minidress. Her style featured a boxy fit with a double-breasted silhouette, elevated from pointed lapels and long sleeves. Matching gloves and layered rings, as well as stacked pearl and crystal necklaces, dynamically completed her outfit. When it came to footwear,...
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.
