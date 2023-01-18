Kristen Mellon scored 16 points to propel Seneca over West Deptford 42-38 in Westville. Seneca (4-9) finished the third quarter up 24-23 before doing enough in the fourth to capture the four-point win. The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first before Seneca took a 21-19 lead into halftime.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO