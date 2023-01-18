Read full article on original website
Haddon Heights edges out Eastern - Girls basketball recap
Gab DiOrio scored 17 points as Haddon Heights defeated Eastern 49-47 in Voorhees. Haddon Heights (8-7) held a 24-23 lead at the half and held of Eastern in the second half, outscoring it 25-24. Madison Clark also had 14 points. Remi Cherkas led Eastern (2-12) with 18 points with Madison...
Seneca defeats West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Kristen Mellon scored 16 points to propel Seneca over West Deptford 42-38 in Westville. Seneca (4-9) finished the third quarter up 24-23 before doing enough in the fourth to capture the four-point win. The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first before Seneca took a 21-19 lead into halftime.
Bishop Eustace defeats Cedar Creek - Girls basketball recap
Lauren Laratta scored a game-high 14 points to lead Bishop Eustace past Cedar Creek 39-30 in Pennsauken. Bishop Eustace (7-8) jumped out to an 18-13 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Cedar Creek 23-17. Giavanna Rogers and Isabella Serano added 12 points. Lexi...
Howell over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern. Howell (13-3) trailed 14-10 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Southern is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap
Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
Edison edges out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go scored 18 points as Edison defeated South Plainfield 58-54 in South Plainfield. The game was tied at 32 at the half, but Edison (14-2) went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead and held on depsite a 16-11 run from South Plainfield in the fourth.
Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Wrestling: St. Peter’s Prep rolls to Pine Barrens Duals title
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled through the field to win the title at the Pine Barrens Duals in Medford. The Marauders handled Raritan, 64-18, in the final after beating West Deptford, 52-16, in the semifinals and Central Regional, 52-25, in the first round.
Voorhees over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap
Sarah Pettegrove’s 14 points led the way for Voorhees in a 49-29 victory over Kittatinny in Glen Gardner. Christina Sullivan had eight points with seven rebounds while Madie Petak added seven points for Voorhees (9-5). For Kittatinny (0-12), Riley Hough scored 13 points and Gianna Caruso added eight. The...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep over Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led the way for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Trenton Catholic 76-34 in Hamilton. St. Peter’s Prep (12-2) held a 47-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and outscored Trenton Catholic 29-18 in the second half.
No. 17 Trenton over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss poured in a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Trenton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77-52 in Trenton. Chris Wilson added 21 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Davontay Hutson recorded a double-double...
Millville over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap
Raquan Ford scored 17 points and Millville took control from the get-go en route to a 66-38 win over Cumberland in Millville. The hosts built a 16-5 lead after one quarter, extended the lead to 15 by the half and blew the game open with a 22-10 run in the third period.
Princeton topples, Steinert, Trenton & Robbinsville, improves to 7-1 versus CVC
Princeton went on a 30-11 run, winning six of the final eight bouts, and the Little Tigers improved to 7-1 against the Colonial Valley Conference with a 48-25, stand up and take notice win over Robbinsville Saturday. Princeton also defeated Steinert (41-33) and Trenton (56-24). In the Steinert win, the...
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Burlington County League boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 19
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the Burlington County Scholastic League through Thursday, Jan. 19 in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers. Editor’s note: Leaders listed in this post are based on stats reported by coaches directly into our stats...
Gloucester over West Deptford - Wrestling recap
John Daily, Jake Zearfoss, Kaleb Wright and Jeremy Smith notched pins to lead Gloucester to a 36-28 win over West Deptford in West Deptford. Mason Johnson, Gino Gambone, Jason Chiodi and Chinggis McKnight prevailed by decision for Gloucester, which won its third straight and improved to 9-4. Talen Terinoni, Anthony...
Cedar Creek Alum Transfers to Delaware for Football
Former Cedar Creek football star, Jojo Bermudez, has found a new home. Bermudez, who spent the 2022 season at the University of Cincinnati, is coming closer to his Egg Harbor City home. The wide receiver has transferred to play at the University of Delaware. While at Cedar Creek, Bermudez caught...
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
