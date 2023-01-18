ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Seneca defeats West Deptford - Girls basketball recap

Kristen Mellon scored 16 points to propel Seneca over West Deptford 42-38 in Westville. Seneca (4-9) finished the third quarter up 24-23 before doing enough in the fourth to capture the four-point win. The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first before Seneca took a 21-19 lead into halftime.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Southern - Girls basketball recap

Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern. Howell (13-3) trailed 14-10 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Southern is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap

Sarah Pettegrove’s 14 points led the way for Voorhees in a 49-29 victory over Kittatinny in Glen Gardner. Christina Sullivan had eight points with seven rebounds while Madie Petak added seven points for Voorhees (9-5). For Kittatinny (0-12), Riley Hough scored 13 points and Gianna Caruso added eight. The...
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
NJ.com

Millville over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Raquan Ford scored 17 points and Millville took control from the get-go en route to a 66-38 win over Cumberland in Millville. The hosts built a 16-5 lead after one quarter, extended the lead to 15 by the half and blew the game open with a 22-10 run in the third period.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Gloucester over West Deptford - Wrestling recap

John Daily, Jake Zearfoss, Kaleb Wright and Jeremy Smith notched pins to lead Gloucester to a 36-28 win over West Deptford in West Deptford. Mason Johnson, Gino Gambone, Jason Chiodi and Chinggis McKnight prevailed by decision for Gloucester, which won its third straight and improved to 9-4. Talen Terinoni, Anthony...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Cedar Creek Alum Transfers to Delaware for Football

Former Cedar Creek football star, Jojo Bermudez, has found a new home. Bermudez, who spent the 2022 season at the University of Cincinnati, is coming closer to his Egg Harbor City home. The wide receiver has transferred to play at the University of Delaware. While at Cedar Creek, Bermudez caught...
NEWARK, DE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy