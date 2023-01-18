Read full article on original website
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
We'reDough bakery in Flint Township closing at the end of January
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township bakery is closing its doors at the end of the month because of financial issues. The owner of We'reDough, which is located in the former Pirate's Park Plaza on Miller Road, said she has been operating at an $8,000 loss every month. The bakery sells edible cookie dough and cookies.
House of Esther faces trouble as city posts property for sale
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The House of Esther non-profit is facing a new challenge. The city of Flint has put the St. Agnes Church property, where they're located, up for sale at the price of $545 thousand. Records show the city has owned the land since 2019 and has full...
Fenton police warn of fake food drive
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the lookout for an individual approaching them and requesting donations. The department is spreading the word on social media by posting pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive. The...
CMU receives federal dollars to help with Saginaw area business growth
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University received $570,000 in federal dollars to help spark new business in the area. The money was obtained by mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee. The money will go toward community project funding for the Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC). CMURC assists new and small...
GM reinvestment means continued support for surrounding businesses
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors has played a major role in the Genesee County economy for decades. And not just as an employer. The impact of an industrial center spreads for miles. Workers need laundromats to clean their coveralls, restaurants for food, and so many other services. "Without General...
General Motors investing nearly $800 million in Mid-Michigan plants
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - General Motors is making a huge investment to build the next generation of engines in Mid-Michigan. GM announced a $579 million project at Flint Engine Operations on Bristol Road to begin building a sixth generation small block V-8 engine. That will be added to the plant's production line of 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engines.
Applications open Monday for Flint ARPA community grant program
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's administration is launching its ARPA community grant program. More than $15 million of ARPA funding will be distributed to support programs that serve Flint residents. Eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds starting Monday, Jan. 23. The application is for eligible nonprofits, businesses...
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
Flint City Council holds special meeting to discuss ARPA funds
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents voiced their frustration and concerns about the allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. 1st ward Councilman Eric Mays called the special meeting Saturday. An estimated 100 people attended, hoping for clarification and direction on how and when the money is going to be allocated.
Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
GM will make major announcement in Flint on Friday morning
GM will share "a positive plant manufacturing announcement" at the Flint Engine Operations facility around 11 in the morning on Friday. GM planning 'positive plant manufacturing announcement' in Flint. GM will provide details on "a positive plant manufacturing announcement" at the Flint Engine Operations facility on Bristol Road around 11...
Week 3 Fanzone Poll, Powers' Student Section week two winners
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Week two of the FanZone saw Powers' student section take for the crown for their "jersey theme" night. Let's see if they can win two weeks in a row. Below are the nominations for three week, voting ends on Tuesday, Jan. 24th.
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
HS Boys Hoops - Grand Blanc at Carman-Ainsworth
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc guard RJ Taylor became the program's all-time leading scorer passing K'Len Morris with 1,079 points. The Bobcats took down rival Carman-Ainsworth, 67-56.
16-year-old from Oakland County dies after crash with school bus
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy died Thursday after police say he made a left turn in front of a school bus. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Jordan James Shenberger was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north on Duck Lake Road around 2:10 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.
Ex-Bay City police chief's attorney believes he will be exonerated
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former Bay City Department of Public Safety director is facing a charge of assault and battery, but his attorney is confident he will be exonerated. Michael Cecchini eventually retired after video surfaced of him jabbing his flashlight into the abdomen of a Bay City...
Pro-life Saginaw marchers join others in opposing abortion
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Abortion opponents in Saginaw joined others around the country Friday by marching in support of pro-life policies. The marchers are celebrating the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion. The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw and several area pastors joined marchers at...
