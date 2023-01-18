Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
comicon.com
Skybound And Com2uS Announces ‘Summoners War: Awakening’ Game Tie-In
Skybound and game publisher Com2uS, today announced the launch of Summoners War: Awakening, a new comic book series based on the worldwide mobile game. The same creative team behind the previously released Summoners War: Legacy – writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti with colours by Igor Monti (Radiant Black) – Summoners War: Awakening #1 will arrive in comic book shops Wednesday April 19th, 2023.
comicon.com
House Of X Extra: Previewing ‘Sins Of Sinister’ #1
I would normally present all the various X-Men previews under one umbrella title, as regular readers will know, but with Sins of Sinister #1 being something bigger, something different, I felt it deserved more of a spotlight. So, enjoy the preview ahead of my usual round up of X-Men previews early next week.
comicon.com
Visions Of Secret Romance: Reviewing ‘Wakanda’ #4
‘Wakanda’ continues to journey through the various settings and characters of past and present that call the fictional nation home, creating something mostly unique. Hopefully, this opens space for more anthologies of this nature that can explore the rich tapestry that is Wakanda. Overall. Anthology series have so much...
comicon.com
The Marvel’s Voices Program Enters The Spider-Verse This April
A brand-new edition of the anthology series Marvel’s Voices web-swings into comic shops this April. Marvel’s Voices: Spider-Verse will continue the Marvel’s Voices tradition of spotlighting diverse creators and characters with thrilling stories set throughout the Marvel Universe but this time, it’ll highlight the unpredictable heroes and storytelling found in the Spider-Verse. The oversized one-shot will assemble Marvel’s finest creators as well as rising talents, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny.
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘The Best Of 2000 AD Volume 2’ – Even More Perfect Jumping On Points To The Galaxy’s Greatest Comic
Another volume of what could and should be your perfect introduction to one of Britain’s finest comics. For more than 45 years, ‘2000 AD’ has been full of iconic characters, fabulous thrills, and featured the finest writers and artists. This new ‘Best of 2000 AD’ graphic novel collection cherry picks from the history of the comic, presenting tales old and new, practically guaranteed to make you an immediate fan.
comicon.com
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2315: Angry? Positively Vexxed
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Well, last week I was very late with my Weekly 2000 AD, this week I’ve got it down to just late. (Cough Hack Bleurgh, etc.)
comicon.com
Koei-Tecmo Releases A Story Trailer For ‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’
With just a few weeks remaining before the game launches, Koei-Tecmo has released a trailer for Team NINJA’s latest game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. A challenging action-RPG in the vein of NiOh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty focuses on a nameless soldier’s battle in the Three Kingdoms era. According...
comicon.com
Review: Battle Fatigue Begins To Loom For Readers And Heroes In ‘Avengers Forever’ #13
The Goddesses of Thunder enter the arena, but so do other dangers. In a seemingly never-ending battle for the fate of the multiverse, there are a good few well placed surprises, but the battle fatigue is beginning to show both on the page and for the reader in ‘Avengers Forever’ #13.
Comments / 0