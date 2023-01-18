ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2 hurt in crash at Academy and Meadowland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two drivers were hospitalized after colliding in an intersection Saturday evening. Springs police say an Audi sedan was traveling through the intersection of Academy and Meadowland on a yellow light while a Ford Escape was trying to make a left turn in the same intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

I-25 reopened at HWY 50 in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 has reopened at Highway 50, however CDOT is still warning drivers to remain cautious in the area. The road is no longer closed according to COtrip, however the warning about rocks on the road remains in effect. CDOT said on Twitter that the rocks appear to be in the southbound lanes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing boy in the Pueblo area was found

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The missing boy was found and is safe!. Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking to school Thursday morning. According to police, Shaikym Sennette was last spotted at about 7:30 in the morning in the...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was traveling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fountain police officers make carjacking arrest following a chase

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, officers responded to a report in a Walmart in the 6000 block south highway 85 of someone who was threatening people in the area. According to police, upon arrival officers saw 25-year-old Stephano Gutierrez entering a vehicle that was stopped on South Highway 85. Officers engaged the vehicle and the driver was forced out of the vehicle and the Gutierrez got into the driver’s seat before speeding off the scene.
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO

