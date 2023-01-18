Read full article on original website
KKTV
Burn operation concludes east of Woodland Park, but smoke could remain visible
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Burn operations have wrapped up for the day in the Pike National Forest, but the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says smoke could remain visible Sunday. Just before 1 p.m. Sunday., the Forest Service tweeted it had successfully burned 50 piles within 15 acres in the...
KKTV
WATCH: Hundreds voice opinions on Colorado Springs projects
A car ran into the side of a city snowplow in northeast Springs and had to be freed by firefighters. The city welcomed the Year of the Rabbit in a community celebration. Monday snow... no more... Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) New data shows...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs welcomes the Year of the Rabbit for the Lunar New Year
So many people tried to attend the meeting that some had to be turned away for overcrowding concerns. A car ran into the side of a city snowplow in northeast Springs and had to be freed by firefighters. Monday snow... no more... Updated: 20 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at...
KKTV
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. The meeting was the first of five in the coming weeks where the public can share their thoughts on the wolf reintroduction plan statewide. Updated: Jan....
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
KKTV
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
KKTV
Colorado Springs holds town hall to discuss potential traffic projects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stratton Elementary School was packed Saturday morning as the city held a town hall meeting to discuss possible traffic projects to address mobility for Fillmore Street and Uintah Street. According to city officials, at least 400 people were in attendance. Part of the purpose of...
KKTV
Overnight house fire displaces family of three for the night in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning. This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to...
KKTV
Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KKTV
2 hurt in crash at Academy and Meadowland
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two drivers were hospitalized after colliding in an intersection Saturday evening. Springs police say an Audi sedan was traveling through the intersection of Academy and Meadowland on a yellow light while a Ford Escape was trying to make a left turn in the same intersection.
I-25 reopened at HWY 50 in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 has reopened at Highway 50, however CDOT is still warning drivers to remain cautious in the area. The road is no longer closed according to COtrip, however the warning about rocks on the road remains in effect. CDOT said on Twitter that the rocks appear to be in the southbound lanes […]
KKTV
Citizens express concerns with draft of plans to reintroduce wolves to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) commissioners held the first session of public comment regarding their draft plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state on Thursday, and people had a lot to say. The meeting was the commission’s first in Colorado Springs since 2014, and...
How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
KKTV
Missing boy in the Pueblo area was found
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The missing boy was found and is safe!. Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking to school Thursday morning. According to police, Shaikym Sennette was last spotted at about 7:30 in the morning in the...
KKTV
One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was traveling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
KKTV
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
KKTV
Fountain police officers make carjacking arrest following a chase
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, officers responded to a report in a Walmart in the 6000 block south highway 85 of someone who was threatening people in the area. According to police, upon arrival officers saw 25-year-old Stephano Gutierrez entering a vehicle that was stopped on South Highway 85. Officers engaged the vehicle and the driver was forced out of the vehicle and the Gutierrez got into the driver’s seat before speeding off the scene.
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
