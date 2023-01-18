Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
A few shots of snow this coming week followed by some colder weather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--With the looming snow drought, any chance of wintry weather is very welcomed. It looks like we have a few chances of snow, mainly late Saturday night and Sunday morning. There's another opportunity as well on Wednesday into Thursday. So far this season, we've only seen 7.8" in Milwaukee. This was the same exact amount we had last year at this time. For the overnight event into Sunday morning, we could see at least a half an inch. Watch the roads for slick spots.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee experiencing warmest January on record; here's why
Have you noticed anything odd about January 2023? So far, this has been our warmest January on record using data going back to 1871. Our coldest temperature this month has been 25 degrees. January and February is the time of year we typically set our yearly low temperature in Milwaukee. It's safe to say January has been lacking its winter bite.
WISN
Winter weather advisory: Morning commute could be messy
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday for some southeastern Wisconsin counties and lasts until noon Thursday. This is for areas northwest of the Metro. A rain-snow mix started later Wednesday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants in the vehicle, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered non-fatal injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Field Workshop: Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter room
GREENDALE, Wis. - Field Workshop has created Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter rooms. Be prepared to get messy!. Splatter Room guests are provided with protective gear, a canvas, and splatter tools. Make a mess on a canvas, a shirt, a hat, walls, or friends!
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Annette Jackson is Running to Represent the 5th Aldermanic District of Milwaukee
Annette Jackson is running to bring her talents and experience to the District 5 Alderperson position. She is looking to occupy the seat vacated by Nikiya Dodd. Six candidates will be challenging her for the position. Born in Chicago, she has called Milwaukee her home for over 40 years. Ms....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
Study shows disparities in Milwaukee pedestrians impacted in vehicle crashes
A UW-Milwaukee study looking at the socioeconomic characteristics between drivers and pedestrians in crashes highlights another disparity in Milwaukee impacting communities of color.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-fatal injuries.
wtmj.com
40,000 lbs of corn flood Milwaukee roadway in semi rollover crash
MILWAUKEE — Roughly 40,000 lbs of corn engulfed the southbound lane of I-41 last night when a semi-truck tipped over on the roadway, spilling its entire haul and effectively forcing a full closure of the road on Thursday night. The closure was announced by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office...
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Go Grocer's 1st store outside Ilinois to open in Milwaukee's historic 3rd Ward next week
Chicago-based Go Grocer will open its first store in Milwaukee’s historic 3rd Ward next week, the retailer told WGB on Wednesday. The 2,200-square-foot store, located at 415 E. Menomonee St., is the grocer’s first location outside of Chicago. Go Grocer currently operates nearly 20 stores throughout Chicago. Founded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
Comments / 0