MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--With the looming snow drought, any chance of wintry weather is very welcomed. It looks like we have a few chances of snow, mainly late Saturday night and Sunday morning. There's another opportunity as well on Wednesday into Thursday. So far this season, we've only seen 7.8" in Milwaukee. This was the same exact amount we had last year at this time. For the overnight event into Sunday morning, we could see at least a half an inch. Watch the roads for slick spots.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO