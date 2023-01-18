It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.

