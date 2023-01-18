ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters

A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism  Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year. 
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mountain lion reported in Englewood

Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your …. An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado school districts prepare for new wave of students with Universal Pre-K

Free Universal Pre-K education is rolling out this year in Colorado and the time to apply for your child is already open. An estimated 30,000 Colorado children are expected to be seeking free Pre-K education. However, some rural districts say they are still working out logistics on how they can best meet the demand.  "It is a very exciting time," said Michelle Spencer, Early Childhood Coordinator for Weld RE-4 School District.  Weld RE-4 serves Windsor, Severance and parts of western Greeley.  "I think research states how much early childhood is for children and their future academic successes," Spencer said. "The...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low

Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
i-70scout.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife to Attend the 2023 Farm Show

GREELEY, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a workshop and operate an extensive booth at the 2023 Farm Show in Greeley. The Farm Show runs from Jan 24-26 at Island Grove Park. CPW will have representatives on hand to talk about state parks, hunter outreach, and education opportunities.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

8 Places In and Around Denver to Get Great Birria

It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
DENVER, CO

