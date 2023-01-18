The fourth-leading scorer in the West Coast Conference reached double figures for the 13th consecutive game and had his 11th game of scoring 20 points or more, finishing with 27 on 11-of-23 shooting from the field. Shelton, coming off a season-high 28 points against San Diego, made three 3-pointers and also grabbed nine rebounds. The Chino, California, native made the winning shot with 14 seconds remaining, scoring over Gonzaga’s Drew Timme. Shelton also had two assists and six turnovers.

