ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga’s defense had hands full in 99-90 win over Pacific

On paper, this was supposed to be perhaps the easiest two-game week on Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference schedule. On the court, it turned out to be a 1-1 week with an upset loss to Loyola Marymount at home Thursday and a hard-fought 99-90 victory over Pacific on the road Saturday.
STOCKTON, CA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga rewind: LMU gets physical with Zags at the rim, on the boards

So many streaks kaput, including one that stretched over three decades. So many items on the to-do list, led by rebounding and defense. There were no attempts to sugarcoat it, no excuses available or offered as No. 6 Gonzaga processed a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Cam Shelton delivers decisive basket on 27-point night to lift LMU over No. 6 Gonzaga

The fourth-leading scorer in the West Coast Conference reached double figures for the 13th consecutive game and had his 11th game of scoring 20 points or more, finishing with 27 on 11-of-23 shooting from the field. Shelton, coming off a season-high 28 points against San Diego, made three 3-pointers and also grabbed nine rebounds. The Chino, California, native made the winning shot with 14 seconds remaining, scoring over Gonzaga’s Drew Timme. Shelton also had two assists and six turnovers.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Frontcourt duo Drew Timme, Anton Watson lead Gonzaga past Pacific

The senior took over in the second half. He scored on six straight possessions early in the half as GU took the lead for good. Timme fed Anton Watson for a field goal to open the half, then the All-American converted six consecutive shots from close range, the last a putback of a missed 3 by Watson. Timme made nine straight GU field goals before Rasir Bolton scored on a layup.
PACIFIC, WA
nbcrightnow.com

LMU stuns No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67, snaps Zags' 75-game homecourt winning streak

Gonzaga pulled off three comeback wins in crunch time recently and it looked like that scenario might unfold again Thursday. Down by seven points with less than 3 minutes left, the sixth-ranked Zags rattled off eight straight points to take a one-point lead with 43.4 seconds left. Loyola Marymount borrowed a page from Gonzaga’s late-game handbook as guard Cam Shelton hit a clutch bank shot and forward Michael Graham swatted Drew Timme’s shot in the closing seconds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcrightnow.com

No. 16 Gonzaga women roll past Saint Mary's 82-57 to remain unbeaten in WCC play

With far less drama than two days earlier, the Gonzaga women coasted to an 82-57 West Coast Conference win Saturday afternoon over Saint Mary’s in Moraga, California. Yvonne Ejim led the way with a game-high 24 points, but all five starters scored in double figures as the Zags reached the halfway point in the WCC season at 9-0, one game ahead of second-place Portland and three games ahead of everyone else.
MORAGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy