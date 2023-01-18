Truckers were rolling again along Interstate 70 east of the Denver metro area after the highway was shut down much of Wednesday and a good portion of Thursday. Some drivers filling up their trucks with fuel thought about how rough it had been only 24 hours before. "I carry chains, but that truck has never seen a chain on it," veteran trucker John Janssen said. He uses chain-up requirements as a warning. "If it's bad enough to put chains on, it's bad enough to park a truck."Other truckers had continued through the storm on Wednesday. Dozens went off the highway or...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO