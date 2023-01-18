Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5newsonline.com
A familiar program offered by the United Way of Fort Smith Area has a new name
What used to be called FamilyWise is now known as SingleCare. Daren finds out what's new with this prescription discount service available to anyone and everyone.
Fort Smith church to provide prom dresses for high school students
FORT SMITH, Ark. — First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith will be hosting "Prom Closet," a prom dress donation event on April 1, that allows high school students to pick out free formalwear for prom. Prom Closet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First...
Missing Fort Smith man found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29. The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being. On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe. Follow 5NEWS...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Fayetteville PD looking for missing man
Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 19.
Fort Smith police looking for missing man last seen on Dec. 29
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing man last seen on Dec. 29.
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
Wilson Park improvement projects to kick off next week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of Fayetteville’s most popular parks will see several changes this year aimed at providing an even more enjoyable visitor experience. Several projects that will improve Wilson Park are set to begin next week. These projects include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade, and a new creek crossing.
nwahomepage.com
Frost Fest returns to the Washington Co. Fairgrounds
Frost Fest returns to the Washington Co. Fairgrounds. Frost Fest returns to the Washington Co. Fairgrounds. Farmington player was nominated as McDonald’s All-American …. Farmington player was nominated as McDonald's All-American player. Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed …. Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Tomorrow May Never Come
None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee seed bank opening soon
TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Cave Springs man pleads guilty to evading more than $263K in taxes
The former general manager of several Northwest Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty to evading over $263,000 in federal taxes.
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire
On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Boulevard Bread Co., Fayetteville Beer Works, Pesto Cafe, and more
It has been way too long since we rounded up some restaurant news for y’all. Here’s is what we know about places that have recently opened, closed, or are planning to open soon in Fayetteville. Boulevard Bread Company. A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in...
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Pesto Cafe future in question after recent closure
The posters are still on the walls, a calculator sits on the bar, and the salt and pepper shakers remain ready to use on the tables. But with chairs stacked and magazine deliveries left outside in the weather to ruin, the future of Pesto Cafe is uncertain. No formal announcements...
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
