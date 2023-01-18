ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Missing Fort Smith man found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police activated a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man last seen the evening of Dec. 29. The man was reported missing by friends who were concerned for his well-being. On Sat. Jan. 1, FSPD reported him found and safe. Follow 5NEWS...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
Arkansas Outside

Wilson Park improvement projects to kick off next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of Fayetteville’s most popular parks will see several changes this year aimed at providing an even more enjoyable visitor experience. Several projects that will improve Wilson Park are set to begin next week. These projects include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade, and a new creek crossing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Frost Fest returns to the Washington Co. Fairgrounds

Frost Fest returns to the Washington Co. Fairgrounds. Frost Fest returns to the Washington Co. Fairgrounds. Farmington player was nominated as McDonald’s All-American …. Farmington player was nominated as McDonald's All-American player. Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed …. Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Tomorrow May Never Come

None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee seed bank opening soon

TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Pesto Cafe future in question after recent closure

The posters are still on the walls, a calculator sits on the bar, and the salt and pepper shakers remain ready to use on the tables. But with chairs stacked and magazine deliveries left outside in the weather to ruin, the future of Pesto Cafe is uncertain. No formal announcements...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy