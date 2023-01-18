Read full article on original website
Options Action: SLB earnings ahead
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks ahead to Schlumberger earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Guy Adami.
Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Facebook face-off: Who's right on Meta?
Debating whether there are reasons to be bullish on Meta. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Guy Adami.
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
Goldman Sachs slips on report that the Federal Reserve is investigating its Marcus business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
Jim Cramer says an ‘obsession’ with mega-cap tech names is overshadowing a bull market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the carnage in tech stocks is concealing a bull market in other names. "We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons," he said, adding that "the relentless beatdown in the Teslas and Salesforces and Amazons" is obscuring it.
Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Cramer wants to load up on this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they believe the tech resurgence could be here to stay. Jim says these companies are starting to become more attractive as they continue trimming their workforces. Jim also explains why he's loving a new addition to the Charitable Trust, and is ready to keep buying more shares when the timing is right.
Here's our January rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable trust portfolio
Here's a rapid-fire update on every stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Jim Cramer ran through each one of them on Thursday during the January edition of our "Monthly Meeting."
Cramer’s week ahead: 'Be on your toes’ this earnings period
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions regarding their portfolios when the new earnings season kicks off next week. "It's a pivotal week. First of three. Be on your toes. Listen to the calls. Don't take any action unless you're certain. It's very hard to be certain about anything that's just reported," he said, reiterating some of his five rules for earnings season.
Silver prices could touch a 9-year high in 2023 — with a bigger upside than gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Netflix, Alphabet, Nordstrom, PagerDuty and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. — The pharmaceutical giant gained 1% in the premarket after being upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan. The Wall Street firm said its drug that treats age-related macular degeneration is "best in class therapy" and could serve as the next big catalyst for Regeneron.
Oil rises, posts second week of gains on China demand outlook
Oil rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday and posted second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand...
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to climb 2023’s wall of worry
Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Vice Media restarts sale process at lower valuation, may fetch less than $1 billion
Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
New weight loss drugs trending with billionaires and celebrities are about to enter more American homes
Billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael Rubin of Fanatics have sung the praises of GLP-1 drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss. The drugs, most commonly associated with obesity and diabetes care, are becoming a major factor in weight loss medicine, but that has also led to controversy over a nationwide shortage.
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller speak live on the economy and interest rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Google to lay off 12,000 people — read the memo CEO Sundar Pichai sent to staff
Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said in an email sent to the company's staff that the firm will lay off 12,000 employees. It comes after Amazon and Microsoft laid off a combined 28,000 people. Read the full memo Pichai sent out to staff. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and parent...
CNBC Excerpts: CNBC’s “Squawk Box” and CNBC’s Sara Eisen Broadcast Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Today, Thursday, January 19
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box," "Squawk on the Street" and "TechCheck" – Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcripts of CNBC interviews which aired on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET), "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM) and "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM) today, Thursday, January 19th for Davos 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.
