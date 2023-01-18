Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Talib Kweli claims American Airlines threatened to have him arrested on a flight
Talib Kweli has alleged that American Airlines threatened to have him arrested on a flight. The Black Star rapper shared the ordeal on social media by posting several videos of the altercation. It appeared that a disagreement arose after Kweli was told that his carry-on item didn’t fit underneath his...
HipHopDX.com
Gillie Da Kid Calls Out A ‘Frisky’ TSA Agent For Getting Too Familiar
Gillie Da Kid has put a TSA agent on blast after experiencing a lengthy pre-flight pat down that left him feeling uncomfortable and visibly upset. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Friday morning (January 20), Gillie can be seen being searched by a TSA agent for approximately 1:40 minutes. While the security check is performed, his Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Wallo can be heard joking about the extent to which the agent is going.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
HipHopDX.com
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
HipHopDX.com
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Black Woman in Ohio Beaten Up By Cops Over Cheeseless Big Mac [Video]
On Monday Latinka Hancock, in Butler Township, ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese. After the restaurant gave her the order she quickly noticed that instead of extra cheese on her burger, there was no cheese at all. That's when things began to spiral out of control.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News
Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Paul Clarifies Gangsta Boo Funeral Claims, Wants People To Move On
DJ Paul is clarifying his prior comments about Gangsta Boo’s funeral, where he said he’d paid for the services and explained why he was absent. In a statement to TMZ on Monday (January 16), the Three 6 Mafia rapper added the other major names who helped foot the bill for Boo’s funeral. He also noted how “bothersome” it was to address naysayers at all about such a negative topic.
HipHopDX.com
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
hotnewhiphop.com
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom
The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Alleged 'Hand-To-Hand' Courtroom Drug Deal Caught On Camera
Atlanta, GA - Young Thug and one of his co-defendants in the YSL RICO case have been accused of delaying the jury selection process by exchanging drugs while court was in session. A motion filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday (January 19) details the moment during...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Says It’s Back To Business As ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Cleared Of Gun Charges
50 Cent has celebrated the resolution of a gun case that had BMF star Lil Meech potentially facing a felony charge due to what his attorneys called an innocent mistake. According to TMZ, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office has decided to drop its original felony charge of “introducing a firearm into the sterile area of the airport” against Lil Meech, which stemmed from an arrest on December 13, 2022.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs & Ice-T Are Disappointed After 21 Savage’s Explosive Clubhouse Comments
Ice-T says he’s convinced Clubhouse was created by the police. 21 Savage’s recent appearance on Clubhouse left Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T shocked. The Her Loss rapper hopped on the platform where he engaged in a heated argument over Chicago’s murder rate, basically leading to a potentially incriminating admission.
HipHopDX.com
YNW Melly’s Mother Shares Rapper's Heartfelt Letter From Jail
YNW Melly‘s mother has let the rapper’s fans in on a heartfelt Christmas moment with her incarcerated son in a recent Instagram post. Taking to her page on Tuesday (January 17), Jamie King shared a handwritten letter from Melly who was over the moon about a suprise appearance from his family outside the jail.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Co-Defendant Reportedly 'Tased Several Times' Following Drug Deal In Court
Young Thug co-defendant Kahlieff Adams, who was accused of passing drugs to the rapper in court, was “tased several times,” a YSL defense attorney has claimed. According to WSB-TV, attorney Surinder K. Chadha Jimenez, who represents one of Thug and Adams’ 12 other co-defendants, filed a motion on Friday (January 20) detailing what happened after the alleged drug exchange on Wednesday (January 18).
New York Post
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens labels anti-police riots ‘domestic terrorism’
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Sunday denied reports that the widespread protests seen there were peaceful — and said that six people who allegedly traveled into the city with explosives will face domestic terrorism charges. Dickens gave an update on the destructive Saturday night protests that followed the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old environmental activist while speaking on a panel discussing crime in American cities on CBS’ “Face The Nation.” Activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and killed last week by Georgia State Patrol troopers who were trying to clear demonstrators from the construction site of a new public safety training center...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gets Last-Minute Treatment On 'Piece Of Shit' Ankle Ahead Of Harlem Shows
Drake has undergone “last-minute treatment” of his ankle in order to prepare for his upcoming shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The update comes after Drizzy pushed back the date of the shows twice. While the 6 God was meant to take the iconic Apollo stage last November, he delayed the show following the death of TakeOff. He then delayed the shows again until this January 21 and 22 due to “production delays.”
HipHopDX.com
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
Comments / 0