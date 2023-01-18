ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelors star Yuri Nagata says filming the show was 'mentally draining'

By Sean Fox For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

The Bachelors star Yuri Nagata has shed plenty of tears after not finding love on the Channel 10 dating show.

Yuri, 21, opened up about the emotional toll of filming the program after deciding to leave the house on Sunday's episode.

After her exit, she told Yahoo Lifestyle the whole process was 'mentally draining', which left her crying a lot.

Yuri, one of the youngest women in the mansion, ultimately realised there was no spark with suitor Felix Von Hofe.

'You're a great guy but there are certain qualities that I desire in a man which you don't possess, so don't spend a rose on me,' she told him.

Yuri often found herself lost, targeted or bullied on the show, which made her feel more homesick than she had expected to be.

'My self-worth and confidence diminished quite a lot as well because I was surrounded by these older and much more beautiful and talented women,' she said.

Despite leaving early, Yuri said she didn't have any regrets about the effort she put into the experience.

She grew in confidence and maturity as a result of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, gaining new friendships along the way.

Despite having developed a rapport with Felix which allowed her to feel comfortable with him, it wasn't enough for her to stay in the mansion.

She made the decision to leave after a group intervention with him at a pool party, which turned intense when several women grilled him about his prolific kissing.

Yuri said she didn't want a partner who couldn't take accountability for his actions, and Felix's behaviour in the mansion was not what she wanted in a boyfriend.

Although she didn't spend a great amount of time on the show, she did gain the respect of viewers who commended her honesty and self-respect.

In saying this, she felt her true journey during the experience was not fully shown in each episode, which made her appreciate fans' support all the more.

Despite a major shake-up and intriguing storylines, The Bachelors has continued to struggle in the ratings .

Viewers don't appear to be excited about the three leads, Felix, Thomas Malucelli and Jed McIntosh, after the second episode drew just 273,000 metro viewers.

