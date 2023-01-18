Read full article on original website
Emerald ash borer now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties
DES MOINES — The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin, and Sioux City, making it 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties with an infestation. Plymouth, Emmet, and Palo Alto are the only counties that are still EAB free.
Open houses set for this week, early February for joint comprehensive plan for Mason City, Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY — Four open houses are scheduled for the next couple of weeks dealing with the joint comprehensive plan for Mason City, Clear Lake and the unincorporated areas of Cerro Gordo County. The joint plan will create plans for things like future development, transportation, recreation, infrastructure and renewable energy.
Suspect In Shootings At Northern California Farms Was Employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) – The suspect in two shootings at Northern California farms that left seven dead was an employee at one of the locations, authorities said. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday that 67-year-old Chunli Zhao was an employee at Mountain Mushroom Farm. She...
Tuesday January 24th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Des Moines East — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow. AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow. COLUMBUS — The 10th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women...
Monday January 23rd Local Sports
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Iowa’s four-game winning streak was halted on Saturday with a listless effort at Ohio State, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Buckeyes shot 55% for the game and poured in 56 second half points in a 93-77 win. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes...
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
Third attempt at ban on ‘gay panic defense’ in Iowa courts
DES MOINES — An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the “gay panic defense.” It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill...
Farm group asks FTC to investigate egg ‘price collusion’
DES MOINES — A national farmers’ advocacy group is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the possibility of price collusion between major egg producers. Eggs now average more than $4 a dozen nationally. Iowa reflects the trend, where a dozen eggs cost more than two-and-a-half times what they did a year ago.
Suspect arrested in Charles City nine months after Arizona killing
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide who’s been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been arrested in Charles City, where he’s been jailed and his bond set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. Federal marshals...
GOP lawmakers approve governor’s ‘school choice’ plan and Reynolds will sign it into law today
DES MOINES — Most Republicans in the Iowa legislature have voted for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top 2023 priority — a bill that will provide state-funded accounts for the parents of private school students. After five and a half hours of debate, the bill cleared the House on...
Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $3000 out of a local store’s cash register has pleaded guilty. A criminal complaint accused 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Mason City man pleads guilty to possessing firearm as felon after September gunfire incident
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in September after an incident of gunfire has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM on September 4th. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
Arrest made connected to Mason City convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed in connection with a convenience store robbery earlier this month. Mason City police accuse 18-year-old Jesup Ward of the armed robbery of the Casey’s at 813 North Federal on January 3rd. Court records also say that Ward has been charged in connection with a burglary at 105 South Broadway in Manly on January 2nd, where the property owner reported missing two black handguns.
Reynolds signs school voucher bill for private school students
DES MOINES — Less than 12 hours after the bill cleared the legislature, Governor Reynolds late this morning signed the bill that will provide state-funded accounts for the parents of private school students. By 2025, all private school parents in Iowa, regardless of income, would get state money to cover private school expenses.
Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
MASON CITY — A former Mason City fast food restaurant worker accused of pocketing over $1500 cash has been sentenced to probation. A criminal complaint stated that 46-year-old Stacy Anderson while serving as manager at Burger King between February 1st and May 5th in 2021 voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, and at the end of the night took the cash from the voided orders and left the store. The total amount of cash taken during the multiple incidents was over $1500.
Bill would exempt child care workers’ pay from state income taxes
DES MOINES — Iowans paid to work in registered child care centers would not have to pay state taxes on that income if a bill introduced in the Iowa House becomes law. Brad Hartkopf of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry says his group supports the bill. “We certainly don’t think there’s a silver bullet out there to address child care, but we think this could make a difference.”
