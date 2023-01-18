MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in September after an incident of gunfire has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM on September 4th. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.

