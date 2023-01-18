ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jeanette Brooks-Milano: 1952-2023

Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 21, 2023

• ANNA M. TERESKI, 75, Centralia, died Jan. 13 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • JEANETTE L. BROOKS-MILANO, 70, Centralia, died Jan. 13 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WILLIAM J. MORRIS, 67, Centralia, died Jan....
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Charlena Mason: 1927-2023

Charlena Vernita Mason was born March 17, 1927, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, to Mabel Woodcock and Virtol Hall, as the third of seven siblings. Raised in Flint, Michigan, she graduated from Central High School. She met her husband John Mason during WWII as a pen pal supporting the war effort....
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Steve Baxter: 1954-2023

Steve J. Baxter, 68, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the University of Washington Medical Center (Montlake) in Seattle, Washington, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Sept. 17, 1954, in Chehalis, Washington, to Ed and Charlie (Sitton) Baxter. He married his love, Wendy Bentley,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Rita and Clyde Sparks

Rita R. Sparks died at her home peacefully after her battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2022. Rita was born in Centralia, Washington, on May 2, 1956. Rita spent time living in different areas around the West Coast until moving to Toledo. There, Rita raised her children Derek and Lacey. Rita was a waitress for many years and loved interacting with her customers. This is how she met her husband, the love of her life, Clyde in 2004. They met and married, then finally settled down in Winlock.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Nelson Lanchester Jr.: 1944 - 2022

Nelson H. Lanchester, Jr. was born July 2, 1944, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He passed away in Glenoma, Washington, on Dec. 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude, father Nelson Sr. and brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Carol Ann; children Carol Beth Cobun, Bradley...
GLENOMA, WA
KXRO.com

City flag of Aberdeen recieves passing grade among vexillology poll

The City of Aberdeen flag received a C grade during a recent poll conducted by NAVA, the North American Vexillological Association. NAVA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to vexillology, or “the study of flags and their cultural, historical, political, and social significance”. The recently released poll results...
ABERDEEN, WA
MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia

Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023

Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano

For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
MONTESANO, WA
Chronicle

Acorns Pull Away From Rainier on the Road

Oakville: Klatush 14, Cayenne 5, Baker 4, Price 14, Boyd 16. Rainier: Howell 4, Jo. Meldrum 7, Owen 8, Ji. Meldrum 12, Sprouffske 15. Pulling off another upset of a higher-classified team, the 1B Oakville boys basketball team was down at the half against 2B Rainier but ended up defeating the Mountaineers in Thurston County Saturday night, 56-46, in non-league play.
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Fall Even in Conference Play After Loss to Titans

Tacoma 44 45 — 89 Centralia 35 39 — 74 Tacoma: Savage 14, Ellis 6, Williams 25, Lewis 15, Drechsel 2, Stewart 1, Androy 3, TenBerge 19, Williams 2, Wilkins 2. Centralia: Kelly 2, Frazier 5, Guillory 24, Mendoza 14, Keperling 9, Quinland 6, Brown 14. Falling in...
CENTRALIA, WA

