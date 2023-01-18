Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Women Survive ‘Spectacular’ Crash Between Chehalis and Centralia in January of 1963
Three 19-year-old Linfield College “coeds” narrowly escaped death and serious injury on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 20, 1963, in what The Chronicle described as a “spectacular one-car accident.” While between Chehalis and Centralia the three women crashed after the one driving the car “dozed for a minute.”
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanette Brooks-Milano: 1952-2023
Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 21, 2023
• ANNA M. TERESKI, 75, Centralia, died Jan. 13 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • JEANETTE L. BROOKS-MILANO, 70, Centralia, died Jan. 13 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WILLIAM J. MORRIS, 67, Centralia, died Jan....
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Charlena Mason: 1927-2023
Charlena Vernita Mason was born March 17, 1927, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, to Mabel Woodcock and Virtol Hall, as the third of seven siblings. Raised in Flint, Michigan, she graduated from Central High School. She met her husband John Mason during WWII as a pen pal supporting the war effort....
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Steve Baxter: 1954-2023
Steve J. Baxter, 68, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the University of Washington Medical Center (Montlake) in Seattle, Washington, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Sept. 17, 1954, in Chehalis, Washington, to Ed and Charlie (Sitton) Baxter. He married his love, Wendy Bentley,...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Rita and Clyde Sparks
Rita R. Sparks died at her home peacefully after her battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2022. Rita was born in Centralia, Washington, on May 2, 1956. Rita spent time living in different areas around the West Coast until moving to Toledo. There, Rita raised her children Derek and Lacey. Rita was a waitress for many years and loved interacting with her customers. This is how she met her husband, the love of her life, Clyde in 2004. They met and married, then finally settled down in Winlock.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Nelson Lanchester Jr.: 1944 - 2022
Nelson H. Lanchester, Jr. was born July 2, 1944, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He passed away in Glenoma, Washington, on Dec. 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude, father Nelson Sr. and brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Carol Ann; children Carol Beth Cobun, Bradley...
KXRO.com
City flag of Aberdeen recieves passing grade among vexillology poll
The City of Aberdeen flag received a C grade during a recent poll conducted by NAVA, the North American Vexillological Association. NAVA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to vexillology, or “the study of flags and their cultural, historical, political, and social significance”. The recently released poll results...
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia
Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
thurstontalk.com
The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023
Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Chronicle
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: System Should Not Go Easy on Onalaska Mail Thief
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and his deputies for the arrest of Amber K. Ingram (AKA Amber K. Rushton or Amber K. Blankinship) the mail theft ring leader that was recently discovered from Onalaska. The hard work and dedication that Sheriff Snaza...
Chronicle
Acorns Pull Away From Rainier on the Road
Oakville: Klatush 14, Cayenne 5, Baker 4, Price 14, Boyd 16. Rainier: Howell 4, Jo. Meldrum 7, Owen 8, Ji. Meldrum 12, Sprouffske 15. Pulling off another upset of a higher-classified team, the 1B Oakville boys basketball team was down at the half against 2B Rainier but ended up defeating the Mountaineers in Thurston County Saturday night, 56-46, in non-league play.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Chronicle
Blazers Fall Even in Conference Play After Loss to Titans
Tacoma 44 45 — 89 Centralia 35 39 — 74 Tacoma: Savage 14, Ellis 6, Williams 25, Lewis 15, Drechsel 2, Stewart 1, Androy 3, TenBerge 19, Williams 2, Wilkins 2. Centralia: Kelly 2, Frazier 5, Guillory 24, Mendoza 14, Keperling 9, Quinland 6, Brown 14. Falling in...
2 adults, 3 kids killed in house fire in Capitol State Forest
Two adults and three children were found dead early this morning after a house fire started in a rural area near Olympia, according to a press release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from the West Thurston County Regional Fire Authority and the Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
