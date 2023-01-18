Rita R. Sparks died at her home peacefully after her battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2022. Rita was born in Centralia, Washington, on May 2, 1956. Rita spent time living in different areas around the West Coast until moving to Toledo. There, Rita raised her children Derek and Lacey. Rita was a waitress for many years and loved interacting with her customers. This is how she met her husband, the love of her life, Clyde in 2004. They met and married, then finally settled down in Winlock.

TOLEDO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO