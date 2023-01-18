Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Steve Baxter: 1954-2023
Steve J. Baxter, 68, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the University of Washington Medical Center (Montlake) in Seattle, Washington, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Sept. 17, 1954, in Chehalis, Washington, to Ed and Charlie (Sitton) Baxter. He married his love, Wendy Bentley,...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Nelson Lanchester Jr.: 1944 - 2022
Nelson H. Lanchester, Jr. was born July 2, 1944, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He passed away in Glenoma, Washington, on Dec. 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude, father Nelson Sr. and brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Carol Ann; children Carol Beth Cobun, Bradley...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanette Brooks-Milano: 1952-2023
Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Rita and Clyde Sparks
Rita R. Sparks died at her home peacefully after her battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2022. Rita was born in Centralia, Washington, on May 2, 1956. Rita spent time living in different areas around the West Coast until moving to Toledo. There, Rita raised her children Derek and Lacey. Rita was a waitress for many years and loved interacting with her customers. This is how she met her husband, the love of her life, Clyde in 2004. They met and married, then finally settled down in Winlock.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Women Survive ‘Spectacular’ Crash Between Chehalis and Centralia in January of 1963
Three 19-year-old Linfield College “coeds” narrowly escaped death and serious injury on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 20, 1963, in what The Chronicle described as a “spectacular one-car accident.” While between Chehalis and Centralia the three women crashed after the one driving the car “dozed for a minute.”
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 21, 2023
• ANNA M. TERESKI, 75, Centralia, died Jan. 13 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • JEANETTE L. BROOKS-MILANO, 70, Centralia, died Jan. 13 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WILLIAM J. MORRIS, 67, Centralia, died Jan....
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kenneth Neilson "Peg-Leg": 1948-2022
Kenneth James Neilson swam his last earthly 22 laps the day before leaving for the Pool of the Universe on Nov. 26, 2022. He was born April 3, 1948, to Helena E. Parsons Neilson and Kenneth H. Neilson in Seattle, Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jill Merrily Neilson.
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
thurstontalk.com
Architectural Drawings of Olympia Brewing Company Lobby 1961 Remodel Donated to Schmidt House
Bold signage identifying the Olympia Brewing Company and its “Visitors Welcome” message greeted travelers passing through Tumwater. People took up the offer to stretch their legs, tour a brewery and sample Olympia beer. Preparing for an even greater influx of visitors with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair on the horizon, the Olympia Brewing Company remodeled its guest lobby and business offices. Now, 92-year-old Jack McBride, lead architect with Douglas Bennett Design, has donated his architectural drawings from the Olympia Brewing Company 1961 lobby remodel to the Schmidt House.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia
Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
Chronicle
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
thurstontalk.com
The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023
Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Chronicle
David Burnett Reflects on Decades Fighting for Sovereignty, Prosperity
Fat with rain, the Chehalis River howls over Rainbow Falls — “Slōsid,” or “fish trap,” these ancient fishing grounds were named. Across the highway are the last old growth trees in this half of the county. Between these prehistoric bodies stands a giant. His...
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet
I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
KING-5
Founder of Seattle West African immigrant nonprofit accused of embezzling millions
SEATTLE — A preeminent Seattle nonprofit dedicated to helping African immigrants, is embroiled in scandal, in-fighting and legal wrangling in what could be the largest alleged case of charity fraud in Washington state history. On Dec. 16, a King County Superior Court Commissioner issued an order agreeing there was...
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: School Days Should Start Later
Many students like me have to wake up incredibly early to be on time for school. My school starts at 7:40 a.m. This can cause many problems for students, such as lack of sleep and depression. There is an easy solution to this problem: start school later. According to the...
