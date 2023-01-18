Read full article on original website
Related
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
Tighter regulations on gun-stabilizing braces impact gun owners in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized on Jan. 13, was one of several steps Biden announced...
Duke Energy Carolinas requests rate increase for millions in North Carolina
RALEIGH — Duke Energy is looking to raise rates on customers in North Carolina once again. On the heels of rising attacks on the power grid and rolling blackouts caused by cold winter weather, the company is proposing a gradual rate increase to fund billions of dollars of infrastructure improvements.
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
kiss951.com
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
Duke Energy Carolinas asks to increase customers electricity rates
A subsidiary of Duke Energy that serves parts of central and WNC asked regulators to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Feds seized 280 guns, charged nearly 280 people in North Carolina district in 2022
At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022.
WXII 12
N.C. woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when she...
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
wfmynews2.com
What needs to happen for North Carolina to get mobile drivers licenses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your smartphone is pretty much an all-in-one. You have your contracts, music, social media, and very soon, that could also include your driver's license. North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is trying to take steps to make it a reality, but what would that entail?. Currently,...
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
NC couple nominated for 2 awards in Carolina Country Music Awards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Carolina country music duo Walter Finley and April Dawn are looking forward to Saturday night. The couple was nominated for "Duo of the Year" for the third year in a row and "Country Tour of the Year" for the Carolina Country Music Awards.
foxwilmington.com
COVID-19 community levels decrease to medium and low for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After an increase to high earlier in the month, CDC COVID-19 community levels for southeastern North Carolina counties have decreased to medium and low as of Wednesday, Jan. 18. New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick and Columbus counties have a low community level, while Bladen county has...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Comments / 0