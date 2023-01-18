Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Steve Baxter: 1954-2023
Steve J. Baxter, 68, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the University of Washington Medical Center (Montlake) in Seattle, Washington, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Sept. 17, 1954, in Chehalis, Washington, to Ed and Charlie (Sitton) Baxter. He married his love, Wendy Bentley,...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Rita and Clyde Sparks
Rita R. Sparks died at her home peacefully after her battle with cancer on Oct. 13, 2022. Rita was born in Centralia, Washington, on May 2, 1956. Rita spent time living in different areas around the West Coast until moving to Toledo. There, Rita raised her children Derek and Lacey. Rita was a waitress for many years and loved interacting with her customers. This is how she met her husband, the love of her life, Clyde in 2004. They met and married, then finally settled down in Winlock.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanette Brooks-Milano: 1952-2023
Jeanette Louise Brooks-Milano was born Oct. 30, 1952,iin Bakersfield, California to Robert and Ruth Brooks. The family moved to Washington state when she was 10. She spent her youth on the family farm and graduated from Toledo High School in 1971. She received an associate of science degree from Centralia College. She then attended Central Washington College (University) and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a teaching degree. She later obtained her master’s degree in counseling psychology from St. Martin’s University.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Nelson Lanchester Jr.: 1944 - 2022
Nelson H. Lanchester, Jr. was born July 2, 1944, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He passed away in Glenoma, Washington, on Dec. 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude, father Nelson Sr. and brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Carol Ann; children Carol Beth Cobun, Bradley...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Women Survive ‘Spectacular’ Crash Between Chehalis and Centralia in January of 1963
Three 19-year-old Linfield College “coeds” narrowly escaped death and serious injury on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 20, 1963, in what The Chronicle described as a “spectacular one-car accident.” While between Chehalis and Centralia the three women crashed after the one driving the car “dozed for a minute.”
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 21, 2023
• ANNA M. TERESKI, 75, Centralia, died Jan. 13 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • JEANETTE L. BROOKS-MILANO, 70, Centralia, died Jan. 13 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WILLIAM J. MORRIS, 67, Centralia, died Jan....
Chronicle
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
The Suburban Times
Candlelight vigil for Teekah Lewis
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Monday, January 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., family members of Teekah Lewis, who disappeared 24 years ago from the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley, will hold a candlelight vigil at Tacoma Police Headquarters. For more information go to bit.ly/BringTeekahHome.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia
Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
thurstontalk.com
The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023
Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
Peep This Cute, Weird, Epic $5M House For Sale in Tenino, WA
Epically. Yes, we thought we just invented a new word, but we didn’t. Epically weird is literally the only way we can describe this $5M house for sale in Tenino, Wash. It is the kind of house that you have to see to (dis)believe. 85 Acres of Land. Archery...
Chronicle
Updated: Amid Lawsuit, YMCA Purchases Remainder of Land From Mineral Lake to Nisqually River
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since first being posted Thursday morning after The Chronicle received a news release from the YMCA. The YMCA of Greater Seattle has purchased 1,600 acres of land abutting its 500 acres on the north shore of Mineral Lake in northeast Lewis County.
Chronicle
David Burnett Reflects on Decades Fighting for Sovereignty, Prosperity
Fat with rain, the Chehalis River howls over Rainbow Falls — “Slōsid,” or “fish trap,” these ancient fishing grounds were named. Across the highway are the last old growth trees in this half of the county. Between these prehistoric bodies stands a giant. His...
Chronicle
In Focus: ToledoTel Named Business of The Year, Dianne Dorey Gets Evergreen Award at Chamber Banquet
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet in the TransAlta Commons at Centralia College on Friday night. With hundreds in attendance, Chamber Executive Director Cynthia Mudge announced ToledoTel as the Business of the Year. Vice President and CEO Dale Merten accepted the award on behalf of the South Lewis County business, acknowledging other employees in the crowd. He noted the company's effort to expand broadband internet to the Winlock area through a partnership with Lewis County.
Washington and Oregon kickstart efforts to reduce plastic pollution
Everywhere they look, Pacific Northwest scientists find teeny-tiny plastic pollution. Broken down particles are in our water, falling out of the air, in salmon, shellfish and in our own bodies. Scientists, environmental advocates and Democratic lawmakers in Salem and Olympia have seen enough to make them seek more regulations. Professor...
Chronicle
Acorns Pull Away From Rainier on the Road
Oakville: Klatush 14, Cayenne 5, Baker 4, Price 14, Boyd 16. Rainier: Howell 4, Jo. Meldrum 7, Owen 8, Ji. Meldrum 12, Sprouffske 15. Pulling off another upset of a higher-classified team, the 1B Oakville boys basketball team was down at the half against 2B Rainier but ended up defeating the Mountaineers in Thurston County Saturday night, 56-46, in non-league play.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: System Should Not Go Easy on Onalaska Mail Thief
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and his deputies for the arrest of Amber K. Ingram (AKA Amber K. Rushton or Amber K. Blankinship) the mail theft ring leader that was recently discovered from Onalaska. The hard work and dedication that Sheriff Snaza...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: School Days Should Start Later
Many students like me have to wake up incredibly early to be on time for school. My school starts at 7:40 a.m. This can cause many problems for students, such as lack of sleep and depression. There is an easy solution to this problem: start school later. According to the...
