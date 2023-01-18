ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Loving Memory of Arnold Tisch: 1929-2022

Arnold “Arnie” E. Tisch, 93, passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. Arnie was born on June 8, 1929, in Tacoma to parents Ed and Helen Tisch ("Gramps" and "Grandma"). His sister, Elaine, rounded out the family. Arnie's parents had a...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Man Charged in Unprovoked Downtown Seattle Hammer Attack

A 53-year-old Seattle man hasn't regained consciousness since he was struck in the head with a hammer last week, and his doctors are unsure whether he'll survive, according to King County prosecutors. Christopher Martin, 34, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and robbery for the unprovoked, daytime attack near Pike...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: School Days Should Start Later

Many students like me have to wake up incredibly early to be on time for school. My school starts at 7:40 a.m. This can cause many problems for students, such as lack of sleep and depression. There is an easy solution to this problem: start school later. According to the...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Thunderbirds Push Past Bobcats

Tumwater: Waltermeyer 15, Brewer 14, Gjurasic 11, Sumrok 7, Woods 5, Simmons 4, Beebe 3, Larson 2, Fields 2, Moody 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team scored its third win in five days Friday, downing Aberdeen 65-32. Aberdeen topped out at 10 points in the first quarter, and the Tumwater...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Fall Even in Conference Play After Loss to Titans

Tacoma 44 45 — 89 Centralia 35 39 — 74 Tacoma: Savage 14, Ellis 6, Williams 25, Lewis 15, Drechsel 2, Stewart 1, Androy 3, TenBerge 19, Williams 2, Wilkins 2. Centralia: Kelly 2, Frazier 5, Guillory 24, Mendoza 14, Keperling 9, Quinland 6, Brown 14. Falling in...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Acorns Pull Away From Rainier on the Road

Oakville: Klatush 14, Cayenne 5, Baker 4, Price 14, Boyd 16. Rainier: Howell 4, Jo. Meldrum 7, Owen 8, Ji. Meldrum 12, Sprouffske 15. Pulling off another upset of a higher-classified team, the 1B Oakville boys basketball team was down at the half against 2B Rainier but ended up defeating the Mountaineers in Thurston County Saturday night, 56-46, in non-league play.
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Snacks, an Overdose and a Bag of ‘Skittles’: How Green Hill Fentanyl Bust Unfolded

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) announced Thursday that it has arrested four Green Hill School inmates connected to the overdose of an inmate last year. The case began when a 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27, 2022 with indications he suffered a drug overdose, according to a JNET news release and documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Record Numbers of Firearms Found in Washington Airports, Nationally in 2022

Transportation Security Administration officers found a record 164 firearms in carry-on luggage at Washington airports last year, according to the TSA. Officers found the majority of firearms at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with a record 113 firearms found during routine X-ray screening. TSA officers screened 17.2 million departing passengers and crew...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges

A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
TENINO, WA

