19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Arnold Tisch: 1929-2022
Arnold “Arnie” E. Tisch, 93, passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. Arnie was born on June 8, 1929, in Tacoma to parents Ed and Helen Tisch ("Gramps" and "Grandma"). His sister, Elaine, rounded out the family. Arnie's parents had a...
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
Chronicle
Man Charged in Unprovoked Downtown Seattle Hammer Attack
A 53-year-old Seattle man hasn't regained consciousness since he was struck in the head with a hammer last week, and his doctors are unsure whether he'll survive, according to King County prosecutors. Christopher Martin, 34, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and robbery for the unprovoked, daytime attack near Pike...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: School Days Should Start Later
Many students like me have to wake up incredibly early to be on time for school. My school starts at 7:40 a.m. This can cause many problems for students, such as lack of sleep and depression. There is an easy solution to this problem: start school later. According to the...
Chronicle
Thunderbirds Push Past Bobcats
Tumwater: Waltermeyer 15, Brewer 14, Gjurasic 11, Sumrok 7, Woods 5, Simmons 4, Beebe 3, Larson 2, Fields 2, Moody 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team scored its third win in five days Friday, downing Aberdeen 65-32. Aberdeen topped out at 10 points in the first quarter, and the Tumwater...
Chronicle
Blazers Fall Even in Conference Play After Loss to Titans
Tacoma 44 45 — 89 Centralia 35 39 — 74 Tacoma: Savage 14, Ellis 6, Williams 25, Lewis 15, Drechsel 2, Stewart 1, Androy 3, TenBerge 19, Williams 2, Wilkins 2. Centralia: Kelly 2, Frazier 5, Guillory 24, Mendoza 14, Keperling 9, Quinland 6, Brown 14. Falling in...
Chronicle
Acorns Pull Away From Rainier on the Road
Oakville: Klatush 14, Cayenne 5, Baker 4, Price 14, Boyd 16. Rainier: Howell 4, Jo. Meldrum 7, Owen 8, Ji. Meldrum 12, Sprouffske 15. Pulling off another upset of a higher-classified team, the 1B Oakville boys basketball team was down at the half against 2B Rainier but ended up defeating the Mountaineers in Thurston County Saturday night, 56-46, in non-league play.
Chronicle
Snacks, an Overdose and a Bag of ‘Skittles’: How Green Hill Fentanyl Bust Unfolded
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) announced Thursday that it has arrested four Green Hill School inmates connected to the overdose of an inmate last year. The case began when a 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27, 2022 with indications he suffered a drug overdose, according to a JNET news release and documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court.
Chronicle
Record Numbers of Firearms Found in Washington Airports, Nationally in 2022
Transportation Security Administration officers found a record 164 firearms in carry-on luggage at Washington airports last year, according to the TSA. Officers found the majority of firearms at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with a record 113 firearms found during routine X-ray screening. TSA officers screened 17.2 million departing passengers and crew...
Chronicle
Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges
A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
Chronicle
Thurston County Is Ending Free Mulch Program Over Concerns About Safety, Content
Thurston County is ending its free mulch program at the Waste and Recovery Center (WARC) in Lacey on Jan. 31 because of concerns about customer safety and materials contained in the mulch. Mulch will continue to be available on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the month. Customers...
