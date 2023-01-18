ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
abc27.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural...

local21news.com

Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

