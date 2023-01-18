Read full article on original website
local21news.com
PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
abc27.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural...
local21news.com
PA Emergency Management Agency sends staff members to help after CA flooding
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says two staff members are currently in California to assist after a series of storms brought devastating flooding and damage to many parts of that state. “The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen recently in California has been...
local21news.com
Driver injured after flipping car into ditch on Rt. 441 in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews rescued a driver overnight after they had flipped their car into a ditch on Rt. 441. According to Londonderry Fire company, officials responded to the scene at around 11:16 p.m. for reports of a trapped driver on the highway. When they got...
local21news.com
Roundtable brings awareness and resources to combat human trafficking
York Township, York County — It’s a global issue rearing its ugly head in Pennsylvania. Over six million people around the world are victims of human trafficking and now a local panel is trying to bring an end to the practice. “Wherever there are hotels, wherever there's large...
local21news.com
Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
local21news.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
local21news.com
Daughter who allegedly dismembered parents placed on leave at Catholic school
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood. Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.
