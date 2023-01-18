Read full article on original website
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville, Mercer Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was injured following a one vehicle accident near Maysville Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 year old Hunter Smidt was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and ditch and stopped on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
Driver hospitalized in St. Joe after semi strikes embankment
HOLT COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after noon Thursday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Volvo semi driven by Fernando C. Suarez, 39, Cocoa, Florida, was southbound on Interstate 29 three miles north of Mound City. The vehicle traveled off...
nwmissouri.edu
Northwest welcomes new employees to begin spring semester
Northwest Missouri State University welcomed its newest faculty and staff members as employees gathered this month for opening meetings to begin the 2023 spring semester. New employees who have begun work at Northwest since Sept. 1 are introduced below. Dr. Isam Alobaidi has joined Northwest as an assistant professor in...
nodawaynews.com
Wilmes Tire and Service named December Business of the Month
The Maryville Chamber Ambassador’s Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships. Because Wilmes Tire and Service is a great example of all these, the December Business of the Month was presented to owner Tom Wilmes, located...
kttn.com
St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
bethanyclipper.com
Ridgeway man brings home large trophy display to share with community
Ridgeway, MO: Lester Scheuneman, 83, has brought home to Harrison County hundreds of animals he has collected after archery hunting in North America to be displayed in a new building at Harding Game Birds near Ridgeway.–By Phil Conger. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate...
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: KBI says man involved in a shootout with Cherokee County deputies died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
GALENA, Kan. — A Nebraska man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday evening after exchanging in a gun battle with Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies. Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska, was killed around 5 p.m., according to a release by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
