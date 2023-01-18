ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville, Mercer Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was injured following a one vehicle accident near Maysville Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 year old Hunter Smidt was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and ditch and stopped on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
MAYSVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
nwmissouri.edu

Northwest welcomes new employees to begin spring semester

Northwest Missouri State University welcomed its newest faculty and staff members as employees gathered this month for opening meetings to begin the 2023 spring semester. New employees who have begun work at Northwest since Sept. 1 are introduced below. Dr. Isam Alobaidi has joined Northwest as an assistant professor in...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Wilmes Tire and Service named December Business of the Month

The Maryville Chamber Ambassador’s Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships. Because Wilmes Tire and Service is a great example of all these, the December Business of the Month was presented to owner Tom Wilmes, located...
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Ridgeway man brings home large trophy display to share with community

Ridgeway, MO: Lester Scheuneman, 83, has brought home to Harrison County hundreds of animals he has collected after archery hunting in North America to be displayed in a new building at Harding Game Birds near Ridgeway.–By Phil Conger. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate...
RIDGEWAY, MO

