Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
Recap: Oilers 5, Lightning 3
The Bolts suffer their first loss of the road trip on Thursday in Edmonton. The Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Playing in the second half of a back-to-back, the Bolts came out slow, trailing 2-0...
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens needed some positivity on Saturday and got just that with an inspired 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. The Habs were dealt some tough news to start the day, announcing during morning skate that Cole Caufield will undergo surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury.
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
The Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Nashville. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Predators: 21 - 18...
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
Sully Says: Jarry's Calm Demeanor Is Contagious
He was better than ever in Pittsburgh's 4-1 victory against the Senators, making 44 saves - one shy of his career high - to help the Penguins get two points in the second half of this home-and-home following a 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa on Wednesday. "He was phenomenal," said...
Win, Place and 'Showcase'
Sunday's second annual Kraken Super Skills Showcase will feature players' wow-did-you-see-that talents plus lots of fun attractions and giveaways for fans, tickets still available. January 21, 2023. For fans wanting to get to know Kraken players better, one of the best opportunities is attending the team's 2023 Super Skills Showcase...
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
The Stars are back in Dallas and ready to keep 'the foot on the gas'
The divisional leaders are second in the league in home scoring at 3.95 goals per game. One of the "trap games" that coaches in the NHL have always looked out for is the first home game after a long road trip. "That's real. For sure that's real," Stars coach Pete...
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMESTV PODCAST - COMPLETE EFFORT. Natasha Staniszewski and Ryan Dittrick break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. January 21, 2023. Natasha Staniszewski and Ryan Dittrick break down a 6-3 win over the Lightning, with postgame comments from Milan Lucic, Jakob...
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ TOR
Safe to say the Winnipeg Jets got away from their game Tuesday in their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens to kick off their season long five game road trip. Wednesday, Rick Bowness had the team back on the ice for a practice in Toronto hoping to get his team back on track.
Game Preview: 01.22.23 at NJD
PIT: 23-15-7 (53 pts) | OTT: 20-21-3 (43 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHL NETWORK (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Pittsburgh is 8-3-1 in its last 12 games against New Jersey. Here at the Prudential Center, the Penguins have won five-consecutive games and six of their last seven (6-1-0). Pittsburgh is 5-4-2 versus the Metropolitan Division this season.
RECAP: Lyon roars again as Panthers secure gutsy win over Wild
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Lyon stood on his head for the second straight game to backstop the Florida Panthers to a crucial 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Improving to 23-20-5, Florida owns a 7-2-1 record over its last 10 games. "A battler," Panthers...
Postgame Report | Krebs, Olofsson each score a pair in win over Ducks
Don Granato rattled off the names of three players who dealt with various forms of adversity this season, all of whom were difference makers for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Victor Olofsson scored two goals in a span of 15 games from late November...
