PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The man serving a life sentence in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says that Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO