River-Cade holding cardboard sled races at Cone Park
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been a pretty snowy start to 2023 in Siouxland, making it the perfect time to announce a sled race. River-Cade is holding its annual "Cardboard Sled Races" next month at Cone Park. This is the 20th year for the cardboard sled races, which are...
Portion of Douglas St. in Sioux City closing Wednesday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division says that Douglas Street between 7th Street and 8th Street will close on the morning of January 25th. This closure will allow crane work to occur on the Benson Building. That portion of Douglas will be closed until...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
Bishop Heelan "overjoyed" after signing of the Iowa School Choice Bill
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Leaders of the Diocese of Sioux City, which operates more than a dozen schools throughout Northwest Iowa including Bishop Heelan in Sioux City, reacted to the signing of the school choice bill in Iowa on Tuesday, June 24. Bishop Walker Nickless' statement on Education Savings...
Woman without license cited after hitting boy with car
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A young boy was taken to the hospital in Sioux City after being hit by a car on the west side Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. The collision happened just before three o'clock near West 16th and Isabella Streets. Sioux City Police say the seven-year-old boy...
City officials weigh in on downtown homeless issues, tenant faces eviction for speaking up
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is now addressing the local homeless issue after a downtown tenant voiced his concerns for the last time, facing eviction for standing up for his neighbors. Justin Johnston, a downtown Sioux City resident, says he is being evicted from his apartment...
Seaboard Triumph Foods donates over 33,000 lbs. of pork to Gospel Mission
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Seaboard Triumph Foods has donated over 33,000 pounds of pork to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry to aid the Siouxland community this winter. With palettes stacked high of ribs, pork roasts, and half loins, volunteers were unloading the pork and stocking the freezer, bracing the negative zero-degree temperatures during the delivery.
Above and Beyond: Maya Radigan
VERMILLION, S.D. — School is back and session and nominations for Above and Beyond nominations are flowing in. We're highlighting another student who is going above and beyond in our community and within her school in Vermillion, South Dakota. Maya Radigan is a senior at Vermillion High School, getting...
Sioux City School District responds to signing of School Choice Bill
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa has officially joined the small group of states sending public money to private schools as Governor Kim Reynolds signed her "School Choice" Bill into law hours after statehouse Republicans pushed it through both the state House and State Senate. Sioux City Community Schools reacted...
Plymouth County man serving life in prison for murder dies
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The man serving a life sentence in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says that Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
Woodbury County launches new website
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County launched a new website on Tuesday, January 24. The site includes several improvements to assist residents, business owners, and visitors. The new site uses the same website address at woodburycountyiowa.gov. “The new site vastly improves user experience and government transparency,” said Woodbury County...
Vermillion DUI arrest under investigation after driver shoots himself
VERMILLION, S.D. — A traffic accident on Saturday in Vermillion is under investigation after one of the drivers shot himself. Vermillion's Police Chief, Crystal Brady, says that on January 21st at 4:51 p.m., officers responded to an accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of E. Cherry St. and North Dakota St.
Hearing set for Riverside Recreational Sports Complex lease
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday night at the City council, the council members passed a resolution to set a hearing date to lease a portion of the Riverside Recreational Sports Complex to the Hesse Foundation. It's something that has rubbed the Westside Little League wrong and the city is...
Mark Nelson to fill vacant Woodbury County Supervisor seat
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mark Nelson was nominated to fill the vacant Woodbury County District 3 County Supervisor seat. Nelson, a farmer from rural Correctionville, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon before the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting. "We believe it was twenty years ago that the last farmer...
Laurel, Neb woman charged in murder case appears in court
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska woman charged in connection to a quadruple murder case appeared in court Monday morning. 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of Jason Jones, appeared in Cedar County Court to set a date for her Preliminary hearing on February 15th. An affidavit in the...
Supervisors set to not raise Woodbury Co. taxes for ninth straight year
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Woodbury County is closer to putting the finishing touches on the budget for the next fiscal year. This comes nearly two months ahead of the March 28th deadline. The board settled on funding numbers for all county departments, closing a $7 million gap between initial...
