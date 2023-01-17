ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will ‘The Last of Us’ Propel Depeche Mode Like ‘Stranger Things’ Did Kate Bush + Metallica?

By Lauryn Schaffner
 5 days ago
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: No Christmas Music, All Metallica

Regardless of what your weekend looked like or the coming week looks like, I hope you had, have had and will have a great time doing whatever it is that you do. Thank you for letting The Ultimate Metallica Show be a small part of your weekend each and every week, and even though Metallica have yet to add a holiday tune to their catalog, we still managed to celebrate the season on the most recent show (yes, that means we played "Trapped Under Ice").
‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson Based on West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols

Did you know that Eddie Munson, the beloved metalhead from Netflix's Stranger Things 4, was based on a real-life person who was also accused of murder?. Munson, the Metallica-playing Stranger Things character, was inspired by Damien Echols, a writer who was part of the West Memphis Three, a group of teenagers convicted of murder in Arkansas in the '90s. Echols, now in his 40s, was released from prison in 2011 alongside West Memphis Three members Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin.
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
16 Dates to Watch for in 2023

Get out your calendars: A lot is going on throughout 2023. The year will bring a steady supply of fresh tours, new albums and much more in between, including long-awaited concerts, award shows and — for better or worse — a few court cases. We take a look...
40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023

In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums

Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
Why Anthrax’s Scott Ian Says More ‘Big 4’ Shows Won’t Happen Until At Least 2025

Yesterday (Jan. 14), Loudwire wrote about Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante’s love for Exodus (who’ll be supporting them on the second leg of Anthrax’s 40th anniversary North American tour). Logically, those upcoming concerts have led fans to wonder about the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal reuniting on stage. According to Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, that’s unlikely to happen for a few more years, if at all.
Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett + More Featured in New Lou Reed Book

Several musicians and colleagues are featured in a new book that captures Lou Reed's passion for Tai Chi, music and meditation. The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi gives fans a deeper understanding of Reed's spiritual and physical journey that began in the '80s and continued to his final days.
