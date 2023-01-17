Will ‘The Last of Us’ Propel Depeche Mode Like ‘Stranger Things’ Did Kate Bush + Metallica?

Read full article on original website
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: No Christmas Music, All Metallica
Regardless of what your weekend looked like or the coming week looks like, I hope you had, have had and will have a great time doing whatever it is that you do. Thank you for letting The Ultimate Metallica Show be a small part of your weekend each and every week, and even though Metallica have yet to add a holiday tune to their catalog, we still managed to celebrate the season on the most recent show (yes, that means we played "Trapped Under Ice").
‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson Based on West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols
Did you know that Eddie Munson, the beloved metalhead from Netflix's Stranger Things 4, was based on a real-life person who was also accused of murder?. Munson, the Metallica-playing Stranger Things character, was inspired by Damien Echols, a writer who was part of the West Memphis Three, a group of teenagers convicted of murder in Arkansas in the '90s. Echols, now in his 40s, was released from prison in 2011 alongside West Memphis Three members Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin.
Metallica Bring Back ‘Wherever We May Roam’ Archival Streaming Series
If streaming Metallica's final concert of 2022 wasn't enough to tide you over until 72 Seasons finally hits the streets, the band is following up with even more streams of live shows for fans to enjoy. Starting this weekend (Jan. 8), Metallica will be streaming rare performances from the "Black...
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Congrats are in order for Metallica, as their most streamed song on Spotify, "Enter Sandman," has surpassed the one billion streams mark. That's rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal. Metallica now joins the ranks AC/DC ("Highway to...
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
16 Dates to Watch for in 2023
Get out your calendars: A lot is going on throughout 2023. The year will bring a steady supply of fresh tours, new albums and much more in between, including long-awaited concerts, award shows and — for better or worse — a few court cases. We take a look...
40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023
In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: End of the Year Playlist Curated By You
2022 was a pretty special year to be a Metallica fan and there's no question that 2023 is going to be even more memorable. And since the latest edition of The Ultimate Metallica Show landed on the weekend that split '22 and '23, I figured we should make it as memorable as possible, too.
Over 50 of the Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2023
The last couple of years have been a LOT to keep up with when it comes to all of the new rock and metal albums being released and 2023 looks to be another intense year with a heap of highly-anticipated albums set to come out across these 12 months. It's...
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
Why Anthrax’s Scott Ian Says More ‘Big 4’ Shows Won’t Happen Until At Least 2025
Yesterday (Jan. 14), Loudwire wrote about Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante’s love for Exodus (who’ll be supporting them on the second leg of Anthrax’s 40th anniversary North American tour). Logically, those upcoming concerts have led fans to wonder about the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal reuniting on stage. According to Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, that’s unlikely to happen for a few more years, if at all.
Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett + More Featured in New Lou Reed Book
Several musicians and colleagues are featured in a new book that captures Lou Reed's passion for Tai Chi, music and meditation. The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi gives fans a deeper understanding of Reed's spiritual and physical journey that began in the '80s and continued to his final days.
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ + ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Live in Los Angeles
As fans wait for Metallica to drop their next studio album, 72 Seasons, and take the world by storm with the massive M72 tour, they can now relive the band's final concert of 2022 over and over. On Dec. 16, 2022, Metallica celebrated their third Helping Hands benefit concert in...
Rare Record Collection Stolen, Includes Four Metallica Albums Worth $3,000
Police in the small Australian town of Castlemaine, Victoria, are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen record collection and music equipment estimated to be worth around $150,000. The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 28 earlier this year. "Once inside the property, it is...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Limp Bizkit Covering Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is a Lot Better Than You’d Think
Limp Bizkit have a history of covering Metallica's iconic "Master of Puppets" at their live shows stretching all the way back to the '90s. And, wouldn't you know it, the Fred Durst-led nu-metal band's version is a lot better than one might initially think!. Don't believe us? Just keep reading…
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Don’t Stop For Nothing, It’s Full Speed or Nothing
This past weekend we celebrated the first official Ultimate Metallica Show of 2023—and in honor of that, I gave us all some words to live by, courtesy of "Motorbreath." Don't stop for nothing, it's full speed or nothing. As far as advice goes, that's pretty solid in my book....
