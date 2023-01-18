Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in partnership with the Small Business Administration (SBA) will serve as the SBA Disaster Recovery Center. The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The business community can visit the center located at 2300 Summerfield Road, Selma, AL 36701 in the GTC Administrative Building beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Affected businesses can apply online or visit the center to apply. More information can be found online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by calling (334) 872-0888.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO