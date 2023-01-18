ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Morehead City announces new city manager

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones announced that Christopher S. Turner will be the new city manager, effective Immediately. Mayor Jones announced the appointment of Turner at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Turner has been the interim city manager since July of 2022. Turner...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 10 buildings, totaling 80 of the 224 units, at Simon Bright Apartments. KHA Executive Director Rhonda Abbott told NewsChannel 12 it's being done to create two-way driveways and parking lots for the residents. Abbott said there were only 50...
KINSTON, NC
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur

BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
BELL ARTHUR, NC
Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection

Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
NEW BERN, NC
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
KINSTON, NC
Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
ECU students participate in 27th annual Polar Plunge

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — East Carolina University held it's annual Polar Plunge on January 19, 2023. ECU calls the Polar Plunge one of it's longest running traditions. The first Polar Plunge took place in 1997 when the Eakin Student Recreation Center was first built. Since then, students and faculty have taken the plunge into the icy waters of the facility's pool.
GREENVILLE, NC
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
KINSTON, NC
Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
KINSTON, NC
Confessions made in Jacksonville monument vandalism

The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial has been freshly cleaned after being vandalized over the previous weekend and now two juveniles have admitted to defacing the monument. On Jan. 15, 2023, deputies received a report that monuments at the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial had been vandalized with graffiti and...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

