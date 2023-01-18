Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Morehead City announces new city manager
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones announced that Christopher S. Turner will be the new city manager, effective Immediately. Mayor Jones announced the appointment of Turner at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Turner has been the interim city manager since July of 2022. Turner...
wcti12.com
Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 10 buildings, totaling 80 of the 224 units, at Simon Bright Apartments. KHA Executive Director Rhonda Abbott told NewsChannel 12 it's being done to create two-way driveways and parking lots for the residents. Abbott said there were only 50...
wcti12.com
Memorial held for Khalil Jefferson two weeks after his body was found in Tar River
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Family, friends and volunteers are remembering an Air Force veteran who went missing and was later discovered dead in the Tar River in Greenville. A memorial was held for 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson. Many who knew Jefferson as a child, and even those who just volunteered...
wcti12.com
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur
BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
wcti12.com
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
wcti12.com
Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection
Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
wcti12.com
Woman arrested after having illegal drugs during meeting with probation officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was arrested for having illegal drugs in her possession when she arrived for a meeting with her probation officer. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver acid. Felony possession of...
wcti12.com
Greenville shootings up recently, has some in community worried about city's future
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Recent gun violence in the city of Greenville has sparked concern, especially when those being arrested and charged are juveniles. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, a 16-year-old was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith. According to the Greenville Police Department, Collins-Smith crashed his vehicle...
wcti12.com
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
wcti12.com
Two men killed, another in hospital with condition of stable after shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, a man, was pronounced...
wcti12.com
Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
wcti12.com
ECU students participate in 27th annual Polar Plunge
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — East Carolina University held it's annual Polar Plunge on January 19, 2023. ECU calls the Polar Plunge one of it's longest running traditions. The first Polar Plunge took place in 1997 when the Eakin Student Recreation Center was first built. Since then, students and faculty have taken the plunge into the icy waters of the facility's pool.
wcti12.com
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
wcti12.com
Snow Hill police looking for person of interest in breaking and entering
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest related to a breaking and entering. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-560-9022 or message the Snow Hill PD on Facebook. Any and all tips regarding the identity of...
wcti12.com
Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
wcti12.com
Three men arrested on multiple illegal drug, gun charges after search of home
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested on multiple illegal drug and gun charges after a search at a house on N.C. 58 South in Lenoir County. A law enforcement team including Lenoir County Narcotics Unit, the Lenoir County Special Response Team and Kinston SWAT did the search Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
wcti12.com
Confessions made in Jacksonville monument vandalism
The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial has been freshly cleaned after being vandalized over the previous weekend and now two juveniles have admitted to defacing the monument. On Jan. 15, 2023, deputies received a report that monuments at the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial had been vandalized with graffiti and...
wcti12.com
Man sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine
RALEIGH, Wake County — A Kinston man was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of distribution of cocaine. Joseph Michael Wilson, a.k.a. "Mike Mike", 37, pled guilty to the charges on Nov. 15, 2022. Court documents show that officers made controlled buys of cocaine from Wilson...
wcti12.com
Man arrested after police say he stole lumber from construction site
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A man was arrested after Onslow County Sheriff's deputies got a report of the theft of lumber from a construction site at Walton's Distillery. John Joseph Bonner Jr., 51, of Richlands turned himself in Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bonner was charged with felony larceny from...
Comments / 0