Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery still has a ways to go. There had been hope Hamlin would be in attendance for a Bills playoff game and he has been at team facility almost daily, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Still, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, offered a sobering reminder of what lays ahead for the 24-year-old safety. Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. “Damar still requires oxygen and...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO