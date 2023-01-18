Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
Watch: Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle released the single "Gonna Be You" on Friday for the film "80 for Brady." Watch the video.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Young Dolly Parton Fans Are Just Realizing She Always Wears Gloves
As her career continues, Dolly Parton keeps earning new fans, and some just realized the country singer always wears gloves.
‘Lost And Alone’ Miley Cyrus Leaning On Dolly Parton As Rift With Dad Billy Ray Worsens After His Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been leaning on her godmother Dolly Parton in the last couple of months as her family rift with her dad Billy Ray continues to worsen, RadarOnline.com has learned. Miley, 30, and Dolly, 76, who performed together on New Year’s Eve in Miami, have been close ever since the Disney star was a young child. However, sources said Dolly has been acting as a lifeline for the troubled pop star of late. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley has been going through an extremely rough patch with her dad and they are barely speaking to each other. Sources said...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Late Musician David Crosby Was Married to Wife Jan Dance for More Than 3 Decades: Meet His Spouse
The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
Dolly Parton’s Touching Tribute to ‘Little Brother’ Leslie Jordan on ‘Call Me Kat’
On the TV show 'Call Me Kat,' Dolly Parton appeared at the end of an episode in a special video tribute for her friend Leslie Jordan.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Prince Harry scoffs at Elvis Presley's Graceland, suggests interior designer was 'on acid'
Prince Harry was unimpressed during his trip to view the historic home of rock and roll royalty Elvis Presley, according to his recently released memoir, "Spare."
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92
Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!
Dolly Parton Doesn’t Judge People Who Decide Not to Get the Vaccine, ‘I Just Felt the Need to Help’
Dolly Parton has been an outspoken advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, but she doesn’t hold any ill will toward people who choose not to get it
WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
Dolly Parton expands her baking line with Duncan Hines by launching 4 new flavors
Country music legend Dolly Parton, who just turned 77, has launched a new collection of Duncan Hines baking mixes in an expansion of her partnership with the company. Cornbread, biscuits and two brownie mixes are being added to her record-breaking baking mix line with Duncan Hines. They're set to be released at the end of the month and are expected to sell out fast.
Country Artists Join Reese Witherspoon's Singing Competition Show 'My Kind of Country'
Apple TV+ is diving headlong into reality TV with the buzzy new singing competition series My Kind of Country, premiering March 24 on the streamer. Reese Witherspoon and Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves will executive-produce the show, which sees up-and-coming country artists competing for a shot at stardom. The series is set to be a A-list affair: It was recently announced that country stars Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck will serve as the show's talent scouts, searching the globe for the next big name in country music.
