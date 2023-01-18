Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
country1037fm.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Food Truck Owner Keeps Lifelong Love Of Food Alive
It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.
WXII 12
N.C. woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when she...
NC couple nominated for 2 awards in Carolina Country Music Awards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Carolina country music duo Walter Finley and April Dawn are looking forward to Saturday night. The couple was nominated for "Duo of the Year" for the third year in a row and "Country Tour of the Year" for the Carolina Country Music Awards.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Students Make News Building Prosthetic Leg For Cancer Stricken Dog
Some Charlotte, North Carolina High School students are making national news after building a prosthetic leg for a cancer stricken dog. This sweet pup was making his way around in life with only three legs until students from Providence Day School stepped in to help. When their math teacher, Ashley...
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
country1037fm.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
country1037fm.com
Get Free Fro Yo in North Carolina For National Frozen Yogurt Day
Get free fro yo in North Carolina for national frozen yogurt day. We are here for it! It’s all thanks in part to TCBY , the “world’s original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand” in celebration of National Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday February 6th. TCBY...
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
country1037fm.com
Duke Energy Wants To Raise Rates For North Carolina Customers
Duke energy wants to raise rates for North Carolina customers. Channel 9 says Duke Energy officials reportedly asked regulators to raise rates by nearly 18 percent over the next three years. Duke energy covers western North Carolina, Charlotte and parts of the triad. So what will the new funds be...
country1037fm.com
Gallery: My North Carolina Radio Life On National Disc Jockeys Day
Today marks one of those phony baloney awareness days that dot the calendar: National Disc Jockeys Day. I normally make fun of these things and ignore them, but hey…this one pertains to me! <g> I (and we) have been doing this longer than I care to honestly admit. That being said, it sure beats working for a living.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
kiss951.com
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List
The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!
country1037fm.com
Popular North Carolina Restaurant Bringing Fresh Seafood To Charlotte Airport
The Waterman the popular seafood restaurant with locations in Southend and Lake Norman will be the latest addition to dining at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. WSOC-TV reports that the restaurant will take over the location previously occupied by Phillips Seafood and is expected to be open by the end of this year or early 2024. The location is at the far end of concourse C, between gates C13 and C15. The Waterman describes itself as a ” neighborhood seafood restaurant and oyster bar.” If there’s one thing I like to do when traveling it’s getting to the airport early, find my gate, and then sit down for a drink and bite to eat. Can’t wait to give this airport location a try!
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam, family says
An event aimed at raising money for a terminally ill child scammed the family, sponsors, and businesses involved, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
